‘Below Deck’: Kate Chastain Squashes Rumors Captain Lee Is Retiring – ‘He Is Always Coming Back’

Kate Chastain said Captain Lee Rosbach isn’t retiring from Below Deck after rumors surfaced that season 10 would be his last.

She teased that he may not be at the helm throughout the entire Below Deck season, but he isn’t going anywhere. And while Rosbach will likely be the face of Below Deck for years to come, Chastain reflected on her retirement from the show and shared if she missed it.

Captain Lee will go down with the ‘Below Deck’ ship

Chastain and Rosbach talk on the phone at least twice a week and said Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne are like her second set of parents. She said Rosbach has no plans to leave Below Deck. “He’s always coming back,” she said on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast. “I mean Captain Lee will probably be on Below Deck for as long as the show is on.”

Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain

“There is a saying that every good captain goes down with the ship and metaphorically Captain Lee would do that,” she added.

Kate teases ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 with Captain Lee

Chastain teased Below Deck Season 10, which is likely why the rumor got started. “Coming up on the new season of Below Deck airing this fall on Bravo, there is a change that happens,” she hinted. “That has never happened before in prior seasons. And Captain Lee may or may not be the captain some of the time.”

After the Below Deck Season 10 trailer dropped, some fans took the tease as the season being Rosbach’s swansong. Even Bravo left Rosbach’s future up in the air. “The entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of Below Deck yet.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Rosbach missed episodes from past seasons. Prior to the crew boarding the boat on Below Deck Season 8, Rosbach slipped in the shower and broke his ribs. He made it on time for the first charter but was in horrific pain.

Then, a relief captain began Below Deck Season 9 when Rosbach underwent a heart procedure. However, he arrived only a few days into the first charter.

Captain Lee may be staying, but does Kate miss being on ‘Below Deck’?

Although Rosbach will “go down with the ship,” Chastain said she hasn’t really looked back after she retired from Below Deck. Chastain was the chief stew on Below Deck from season 2 through season 7.

“No, no, no,” she said about if she missed being on Below Deck. “Like I’ve never been so sure. Do I miss that ex? Remember the good times?”

“And I really thought when I left Below Deck that I would miss it,” she continued. “I really, really don’t. I did it for six years, and it’s a lot of work. And even by my sixth season, I was like, I had no more jokes to say in interviews about charter guests, blanket folds, theme parties. I’ve run out of that every comment about every kind of charter guest and every kind of crew member. It just felt like it was Groundhog Day.”

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21, at 8/7c on Bravo.

