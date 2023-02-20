‘Below Deck’: Katie Glaser on Ross McHarg Boatmance – ‘I Would Never Put Up With That Behavior in Normal Life’ [Exclusive]

Boatmances like the one between deckhand Katie Glaser and bosun Ross McHarg from Below Deck can be a bizarre phenomenon.

The notion of “love the one you’re with” rings true for many yachties who end up hooking up with someone on their boat. But most boatmances don’t last once the yachties hit land, which is definitely the case with Glaser and McHarg.

“In the beginning, obviously, I thought we had a genuine connection,” Glaser recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “But, as the season evolved, I realized that this is who he is and I’m going to enjoy the rest of the experience of the whole season. But know that after the boat, we’re kind of going our separate ways.”

Katie wouldn’t put up with Ross McHarg’s behavior in real life

Even though McHarg expressed an interest in Glaser, he’d flirt with other people on the boat when he was drunk. He kissed stew Alissa Humber who openly flirted with McHarg, knowing that Glaser was with him. Glaser often seemed stunned and even a little upset when this would occur, planning to distance herself from him.

Ross McHarg and Katie Glaser | Laurent Bassett/Bravo via Getty Images

But she would quickly return to him, which is something she wouldn’t normally do in real life. “I would never put up with that type of behavior in my normal life or in a relationship,” she said. “So, I kind of realized as things progressed that like, let’s chalk it up as a fun experience, live in the moment. But, after the boat, we realized there was nothing there.”

“Obviously, when you like someone you had that boat romance with, it’s upsetting to see him flirt with Alissa because that’s just not who I am. I wouldn’t put up with that in my day-to-day life,” she said. “And I think that it’s disrespectful. So I was genuinely hurt because that is not the type of person I am. So, yes, I was hurt, but I understand that he’s like this.”

Why did Katie Glaser return to Ross after he flirted with other stews on ‘Below Deck’?

She acknowledged that she would be unhappy with McHarg’s behavior but then go back to him. “It’s like you’re going to have a great rest of your season or I’m going to make things awkward because he’s my boss and things are going to be awkward on deck,” she said.

“So, instead of going that route, I decided to have fun with it. I understood we were never compatible outside of a typical relationship, so why not have fun? It makes work more fun. And then, we both go our separate ways after the season.”

Glaser also said having McHarg as her boss added another layer of complexity. “In the back of my head, like, yes, I know he’s my boss. I understand that,” she said. “So if things go badly, it’s awkward for everybody on the deck team. So if I was going to pursue, Ross, I have to know there are consequences for going after your boss.”

Glaser and McHarg initially kissed when they were sober – and on the job. That first kiss is usually done during a drunken crew night on Below Deck. But Glaser said she was genuinely attracted to McHarg. “[We kissed] was when we were sober,” she said. “What made him very attractive is his leadership. And who he was when he was working. So for me, that was sexier to me than our nights out.”

