‘Below Deck’ Marriage Proposals and Babies – Which Yachties Are Settling Down?

Quite a few Below Deck yachties are hanging up their epaulets for marriage and babies. The latest marriage proposal came from Chef Ben Robinson from Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Robinson revealed on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Kiara Cabral – and of course, she said yes. The couple have been dating for four years and Robinson popped the question on – of course – a boat.

But Robinson isn’t the only yachtie making big life changes in May 2023. The day before Robinson announced his engagement, Below Deck Med stew June Foster shared that she too was engaged. Also, former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain made big baby news when she announced that her son Sullivan Cay was born.

Chef Ben proposed marriage to girlfriend Kiara

Robinson proposed on a boat at sunset. “After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose… I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you,” he shared along with romantic photos of the couple.

Cabral shared on Instagram, “I’m speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love.” Robinson said he experienced a nerve-wracking moment leading up to the proposal.

“I had [the ring] in my camera bag in a secret compartment. There was a moment when Kiara was looking for an LED light, which was forgotten. I was sure she must’ve seen it, but she did not! I even forgot it on the way to the airport and blamed our detour on having to turn the air conditioning down. It was a bumpy ride. And well worth it,” he told Us Weekly. “She had no clue when I dropped my knees in Vatican Square that I would be proposing.”

June Foster from ‘Below Deck Med’ was also surprised with a marriage proposal

Love is definitely a Below Deck theme. Foster also got engaged on a boat and she shared photos and videos of the proposal and the stunning emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. “I never want to stop making memories with you, but this day will always be my favorite,” she shared on Instagram.

Likely a coincidence, but both Foster and Robinson got engaged in Italy. Foster in Positano, Costa D’amalfi, Italy, and Robinson in Rome.

“We are involved with various cruise lines and had a trip to Italy planned with Emerald Cruises Lines. After our cruising obligations, we decided to stay in Rome for four nights,” he recalled. “I could tell that Kiara saw this as a special moment and was definitely expecting more than a carbonara. She says not, but I could tell.”

Kate Chastain has a new baby

The birth of Chastain’s baby kicked off the month of love. Wearing sunglasses and looking especially stylish, Chatasin posted the first photo with her son. “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay,” she wrote. And while most people left congratulatory messages, some people wondered if Robinson was the father of her child.

Chastain remained silent until she decided to respond to the chatter in the best way possible. “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she tweeted and shared in an Instagram story.