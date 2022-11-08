‘Below Deck Med’: Captain Sandy Gets a ‘Bad Rap’ and is a ‘Bada** Captain,’ Kate Chastain Says

Former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain says Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the best in the franchise but still gets a bad rap from fans.

Chastain never worked for Yawn, but personally knows her and admires her work ethic, especially her determination to become a superyacht captain in a male-dominated profession. She acknowledged that Below Deck viewers give Yawn a hard time, but said Yawn is the real deal and an authentic person.

Captain Sandy is a ‘real bada** captain,’ Kate says

Chastain said superyacht Home is larger than the vessels she worked on alongside Captain Lee Rosbach. “Usually on Below Deck with Captain Lee, we would use like a 50 meter, 55 meter, which is like 150 feet,” Chastain said on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast. Chastain estimated that Home is probably around 65 meters. “So yeah, that extra meterage does make a difference, but it’s a nice boat. And Captain Sandy is such a real-life bada** captain.”

Glanville said she could tell that Yawn is really in command over the vessel and pointed out how she also nurtures her crew. She observed how the yachting industry, especially in higher ranks is dominated by men.

Chastain said that allowing the crew to drive the boat isn’t commonplace. Yawn often lets the crew take the boat off the dock. “She faced struggle as her career was coming up,” she said. “So she doesn’t want to put other people through that, which is really nice, because some people would be like, ‘Listen, I had this struggle. It was hard for me, it’s gotta be hard for you.'”

Captain Sandy gets a ‘bad rap’ from ‘Below Deck’ viewers

Below Deck viewers have criticized Yawn for being a micromanager and hovering, especially in the galley kitchen, on charter. “I feel bad because Captain Sandy really gets an unfairly bad rap from a lot of the viewers. She really does and it’s so unfair because she’s actually truly one of the best captains out of all the franchises.”

“I mean, I worked on real yachts for six years,” Chastain added. “She’s really good. She doesn’t have any ego. Like she’s not fake, she’s so authentic. For example, letting people drive the boat. A lot of captains would be like, ‘You can’t do that!’ I like Captain Sandy so much.”

Chef Dave from ‘Below Deck Med’ also supports Captain Sandy

Yawn hovered in the galley only when the chef seemed to struggle in past seasons. Chef Dave White may have had issues with chief stew Natasha Webb this season, but he truly shined in the kitchen. The only time Yawn was seen in the galley was to help run food or marvel at White’s creations.

“She was in the galley a lot,” White admitted on Another Below Deck Podcast. He also acknowledged that his angry text messages to Webb could have gotten him fired. “Captain Sandy could have gotten me fired, she was very supportive.”

“Sandy’s a hero. I respect her,” he added. “Sandy, what she’s achieved, it must be so hard … honestly, a captain of her status has to manage these reprobates. All I can tell you right now is what she did for me was, she gave me a chance.”

