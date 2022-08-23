‘Below Deck’: Rhylee Gerber Reveals Shocking Ruptured Breast Implant – ‘Leaking Arsenic and Other Poisonous Toxins’

Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck recently had her breast implants removed, revealing a shocking discovery. While one implant was intact, the other one had completely ruptured, which likely allowed toxins and arsenic to leak into her body for at least a year.

Gerber spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet prior to her surgery, sharing that she’s had some mysterious health problems for the past two years. She recently realized that perhaps her 12-year-old breast implants could be the cause behind ongoing exhaustion and bloating.

Rhylee revealed that 1 of her breast implants had ruptured

Gerber was strong and in good spirits after her surgery. She and her friend documented the surgery and she shared an update as she rested in bed.

“I could only take home one breast implant because the other one was completely ruptured inside,” she said in her Instagram story. She showed the one remaining implant, given to her in a plastic bag. And then joked she was either going to shoot an arrow through it or she’d sell it on eBay.

Rhylee Gerber | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Adding, “This other implant was completely ruptured and leaking into my right breast capsule,” she continued. “Which is probably why I felt a lot of nastiness.”

Gerber shared a few surgery videos (with a content warning ahead of time). She also posted a photo of the yellowed, ruptured implant. “Ruptured implant leaking arsenic and other poisonous toxins into my body,” she captioned the image.

Rhylee’s ruptured implant could have been leaking toxins for more than a year

“Ruptured implant causing all my inflammation/pain and toxins spreading throughout my body,” Gerber wrote over another surgery video. “More than likely this implant ruptured more than a year ago slowly leaking toxins into the body,” she wrote. She added that scar tissue prevented the toxins from “spreading too quickly possibly helping to save my body from further damage.”

Rhylee Gerber breast implant surgery | Photo Rhylee Gerber Instagram story

Gerber told Showbiz Cheat Sheet the scenario of a leaking breast implant was worrisome. “Do I think I’m the perfect bill of health minus implants? No,” she said. “But do I think that they’re very strongly correlated to implants? 100%. If there’s arsenic in it, then that’s in my body and that’s no good.”

“You can look at these implant testimonials and see what they’re taking out of these women and see that within the bag, there’s all kinds of bacteria and mold,” Gerber said. “And some of them leak. I don’t think mine are leaking, but I don’t know. But they’re older than their due date, they’re expired, by about two years. And two years is really when all these symptoms started happening within me very noticeably.”

‘Below Deck’ help is on the way for Rhylee!

Now that Rhylee Gerber’s breast implants are out, she needs to rest and heal. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she’s been working on a boat. So, she called a Below Deck friend to step in for her while she recovers. “Rhylee messaged me this morning and said she could really do with some help this week,” Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under shared on Instagram.

Aesha Scott | Photo Rhylee Gerber Instagram story

“I’m doing some day work on her boat,” she continued. “So I booked the ticket and I’m flying off tomorrow morning! And I’m gonna work with Rhylee for the week! Which I’m very excited about because I haven’t actually met her yet!”

Gerber said she was grateful for the backup support. “Aesha is coming to be my boobiesitter,” Gerber joked. “There is only one rule. Do not make me laugh.”

Wishing Rhylee all the best as she recovers and heals from surgery.