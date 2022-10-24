‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Daisy Shares Biggest Dating Pet Peeve – Says She Has a Vulnerable Side [Exclusive]

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, listen up! Daisy Kelliher recently revealed what she looks for in a partner, especially the one thing that would definitely be a deal breaker.

Kelliher mused with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about how some fans are shipping a romance with King. She agreed they have chemistry, but she doesn’t think King is quite ready for what she wants from a boyfriend.

Also, one hurdle to having a long-term relationship is extensive travel for her job. “It’s the curse of yachting,” she laughed during a conversation with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “But no, I’m traveling an awful lot at the moment, especially for the next six months. So I’m kind of away every month, which makes it hard to start a relationship.”

Don’t lie to Daisy from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

But if she were to fall for someone, he’d better have an amazing sense of humor. “Definitely funny, someone who makes me laugh,” she said. “I know it’s cliché. But also someone loyal and honest.”

Daisy Kelliher | Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images

“I’m a very direct person and I expect it back,” she said. “And when men lie to me, it triggers an awful lot of insecurities and just problems. And I go crazy and then they call me crazy. I’m like you shouldn’t lie in the first place. So that’s a big one.”

Kelliher said contrary to how she is seen on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she has a vulnerable side. “[Viewers] haven’t really seen a more vulnerable side of me or a softer side of me, which does exist. I am human,” she said. “I have a soft side and I have a vulnerable side. So I think possibly viewers would be surprised to know that about me or see that about me.”

Daisy also finds ambition to be ‘very sexy’

Kelliher is basically ready for a mature relationship. “I like someone who makes an effort, who kind of likes to hang out with my friends and my family and likes to party,” she said. “They would have to have a good relationship with my friends … that would be really, really important to me.”

“And maybe someone who is just kind,” she said. “I’m over this eff-boy thing of being like, I’m too cool to be nice, you know? You’re never too cool to be nice. I’m all into nice people and saying nice things and bringing each other up. And I can also add on ambition. I find ambition very sexy, someone who is driven and someone who has goals.”

Kelliher’s relationship wish list gets pretty close to King. He’s great at his job as a first mate on a large sailing yacht. Plus she said he makes her laugh. “I do think he has a good heart and I think he has good intentions,” Kelliher said. “But, I think he still has a lot of growing to do. And understanding that our actions can have impacts on people.”

“But yeah, I think he’s a fun vibe,” Kelliher added. “And again, I think that people can feel that vibe through the TV, just like we can feel it when we’re there on the show. And that’s not easy to capture through a screen. So I think the audience is feeling what we’re feeling. And it’s hard to stay mad at him for too long.”

