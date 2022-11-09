‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Daisy and Gary Bickered at BravoCon – ‘He Was Definitely Hitting on a Few Housewives,’ She Recalls

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw a little too much of one another at BravoCon because Kelliher said they ended up arguing quite a bit.

King and Kelliher were stuck on many of the same BravoCon panels and fan photo ops. The fast-paced environment caused exhaustion and like any “old married couple” the yachties took their angst out on each other. Another reason they argued was that King was preoccupied with flirting – with fans and Housewives – when they needed to adhere to a pretty tight BravoCon schedule.

Daisy said she was ‘quite rude’ to Gary at BravoCon

Kelliher said King was in his element at BravoCon and truly enjoyed all the attention. “A couple of times he was quite drunk,” she said on her Beneath the Surface podcast. “He got told to stop drinking! But he was fine and he was in great form [laughed].”

Kevin Fallon, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher |Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images

“We kind of kept falling over each other. I think I was being rude to him,” she recalled. “We would have a schedule. And so there would be like people queuing up when they knew we were going to be in a certain place at a certain time to take photos.”

Gary wanted to meet with ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ fans, while Daisy reminded him of the BravoCon schedule

“People who had been like queuing for like an hour,” she continued. “So I’d be like, we have to go to this place. And he would like to talk to all the fans, which was amazing. It’s obviously really sweet but I was like, we have somewhere else to be. Like, someone’s put the schedule together, put a lot of thought into it and there are people waiting to queue, and were queuing for an hour.”

One of the biggest complaints at BravoCon centered on the schedule being too tight and some attendees missed some events or photo ops. “I think what happened is fans were waiting in line and then you didn’t get to see someone,” podcast host David Yontef told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And so then you could have been in another line where you could actually get the person. The schedule was very, very tight.”

Sarah Goldman, who hosts a Below Deck podcast said she found the best way to connect with Bravolebs was to meet them on the first day of BravoCon. “The Bravolebrities were out mixing with the people a little bit more, so it was easy to grab a photo and talk to them,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Gary hit on a few Housewives at BravoCon

So King and Kelliher ended up arguing at BravoCon, Kelliher recalled. “We kind of had a few arguments, but again, I think we were just really tired and there was a lot of alcohol and then very little sleep. So I think we’re just snapping at each other. But he was very much enjoying the attention and living his best life.”

King was also his usual flirty self. “He was trying to pick up everyone, to be honest,” Kelliher dished. Even though they were stuck on the same panels, Kelliher said they didn’t really speak much – King was too busy with the fans … and apparently a few Housewives.

“I’m pretty sure he was flirting with fans. He was definitely hitting on a few Housewives. You know, Gary can’t speak to someone without hitting on them. It’s almost how he converses, so yeah he was definitely hitting on some people.”

