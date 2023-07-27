The final 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' charter guests actually left the crew even more money – in the form of a special bra for Chef Ilesha.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 final charter guests Todd Cameron and his boyfriend Grant Foreman spilled that another iteration of the series is in the works that may feature the naughtiest of yachties.

“A new iteration of Below Deck is coming out,” Cameron dished on the Another Below Deck podcast. “And it might explain why some people’s behavior is this way.”

“There’s kind of an all-star thing coming,” he teased. “Or not so star.”

The guest left far more tip money

The final Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests left a pretty decent tip of $17,500 or $1,944 for each crew member. And while it wasn’t necessarily a light tip, some of the charter guests brawled and were especially messy. One guest vomited in the bathroom sink. Another guest pooped and never flushed the toilet.

Cameron and Foreman wanted to leave more money for the crew. “When it got to the end Todd and I were giving the tip, they weren’t contributing to the tip,” Foreman recounted, referring to the other guests. “No, no. There’s more money. They just cut it differently.”

“We didn’t have enough in cash,” Foreman recalled. So production asked that they wire the remaining tip. They especially wanted to compensate chef Ilesha Dell, who opted out of the “Anything But Clothes” night. “I had brought extra euros to leave them a better tip,” Foreman said. “Not knowing if they would allow me to do it.”

“So, I Saran-wrapped in the galley, before she brought the dessert out, 800 euros, and made her a bra,” Foreman said.

Cameron said the extra tip money was well deserved. “Her food was next level,” he said. “She did such an amazing job.”

They also added that for all the grief chief stew Daisy Kelliher got on charter, they only received top-notch service. “Daisy f***ing knows what she’s doing,” Foreman said.

The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ guests recounted a fight that wasn’t shown

Foreman and Cameron also revealed that some of the fights between the “throuple” charter guests happened at different times but were edited in a different sequence.

There was also a fight that never made the episode where the crew had to intervene. “Randy went up and had a cigarette when I was down in the cabin after I had slammed doors,” Cameron said. “I went up during dessert and tried to talk to Randy to see what the heck was going on.”

“And the crew ended up having to pull us apart,” he added. Why the big fight? Cameron said he got in Randy’s face asking who he thought he was to be creating so much drama.

Foreman recalled how remorseful Cameron was after the altercation, thinking he’d “just ruined this for everyone.” Adding, “This was someone I thought was going to be a great addition. And this was our chance to have this wonderful weekend. And it truly was. The amount of fun we had on the water toys, that they didn’t get to show.”