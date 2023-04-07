‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Trouble for Parsifal III – ‘Probably the Toughest Situation I’ve Ever Faced’ Captain Glenn Exclusively Reveals

Nearly running aground on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was serious, but Captain Glenn Shephard says season 4 will feature one the “toughest situations I’ve ever faced.”

Shephard opened up to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about some of the more harrowing accounts his sailing yacht, Parsifal III encountered on the show. While many Below Deck captains have faced mechanical and human error on the show, Shephard seems to win the contest of who has dealt with the most issues on a yacht.

He joked that somehow those issues seem to arise more often when cameras are rolling and that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 will be a doozy.

More problems for Parsifal III on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4

Shephard said he’s faced his share of challenges throughout his 23-year career as a yacht captain. “And I don’t know if it’s bad luck. I don’t know if it’s true,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of challenges in my career. I’ve been doing this for 23 years and 13 years on Parsifal. But it seems like more often than not when the cameras are rolling, we end up having more stuff and it’s just a quirk. I don’t do any of that stuff on purpose trust me! And I don’t want any more headaches. I want it all to run smoothly.”

Captain Glenn Shephard | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“But yeah, with this season, as you know, we have obviously some engine issues that are very challenging, very scary, very worrisome. But, those things come up and we just deal with them the best way we can,” he said.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 trailer teased that Parsifal, “Has a had a lot of problems, but she’s never let me down,” Shephard says. Chief engineer Colin MacRae is heard telling Shephard that the engine won’t start and Shephard has to tell the guests they aren’t getting off the dock. Shephard is also seen furious, throwing his hat to the ground.

The situation is ‘pretty dire’ Captain Glenn teases

Engine failure isn’t all. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 trailer shows smoke coming out of the back of Parsifal III. First Officer Gary King also radios, “For some reason, I think you’re dragging.” Even the guests worry Parsifal could crash with another yacht.

“I’ve seen some crazy stuff in my career,” Shephard said. “But I think what you’re going to see in this season, especially the early part of the season, is probably the toughest situation I’ve ever faced. It’s pretty, pretty dire, let’s say.”

Last season’s running ground could have ended the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season. “Well that one was pretty bad,” Shephard reflected. “And that one could have been something that ended our season and had serious ramifications for the boat. Because I know one boat similar to Parsifal that ran aground a couple of years ago, and the boat is still in the same spot.”

Captain Glenn teases ‘interesting, crazy’ ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 4

When a boat runs aground, cranes and heavy equipment are needed to remove the boat, which often means the boat is stuck for years.

“So luckily, knock on wood, ours didn’t turn out like that. But that one is serious,” he said. “The problems we have are obviously different, but they’re also very serious. And they can have a serious outcome. I don’t want to give it all away. But I think you could see that it could be quite frustrating to deal with it.”

“Because my philosophy is if I’m met with a challenge or a couple, I can manage two or three crises at a time,” Shephard explained. “But once I get four or five or six one all the same time, I kind of lose my … I don’t want to say that word, but I lose my s***.”

“You know, it’s like somebody is out to get me kind of thing. But somehow we always work things out,” he added. “I’ll say it is not a boring season. It’s going to be a very exciting season with a lot of fun, interesting crazy stuff, a lot of challenges but we find our way through.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 kicks off on Monday, April 10 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.