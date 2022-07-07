‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti Calls Out Bravo for Low Pay: ‘I’ve Made More Money Than Bravo Paid Me for 6 Weeks’

Ashley Marti might not be the most beloved character to appear on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but she left her mark. Marti ran Gabriela Barragan off the show and danced on her tombstone while doing so. She also skipped the Season 3 reunion rather than face any backlash for a hookup with Gary King that some people said was sexual assault. Marti didn’t attend the reunion, but she was still a part of it as she came up in conversation several times. Marti later revealed that she makes more in a day with her new gig than she made in six weeks on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Ashley Marti | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barragan were at odds from the get-go on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 turned nasty pretty quickly, and Martin and Barragan were part of it.

Their personalities clashed, and both of them seemed to have a knack for pushing the other’s buttons. The more time they spent together, the more their frustrations with each other bubbled over. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher said she expected Marti and Barragan to act professionally without her supervision. She didn’t have time to mediate their disputes.

Eventually, it led to Barragan getting off the boat, so to speak, in the final episode. Based on what Marti said about her income from Only Fans compared to Bravo, she might have made the same move even sooner.

Marti said she makes more in a day from Only Fans than for her ‘Below Deck’ stint

As we mentioned earlier, Marti skipped the BDSY Season 3 reunion, but she remained a topic of conversation (for better or worse). She didn’t attend, but she apparently followed along closely.

In a tweet she sent June 28, the day after the reunion show, Marti thanked host Andy Cohen for the mentions of her Only Fans account. She said she makes more in a day from Only Fans than she did in six weeks working on the boat in Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The Daily Mail reports Marti charges $12.50 per month for a subscription to her account, and she has roughly 4,100 subscribers. That would put her monthly income at more than $51,000. Starring in a reality TV series pays better than some jobs, but in Marti’s case, not as well as her Only Fans account.

Marti faced sexual assault allegations for her hookup with Gary King, but King downplayed it

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 contained a fair share of memorable/controversial moments. One came when Marti slept with an inebriated King.

Both of them were drunk, and King passed out, but Marti claimed they had sex. Some claimed Marti sexually assaulted King by forcing him to have sex. Whether or not that’s true, King maintains the encounter is being blown out of proportion.

King communicated with Marti after the episode aired. When Cohen pressed him about it during the reunion, King reiterated that his hookup with Marti was not a big deal and that people should leave her alone, as Yahoo reported.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

