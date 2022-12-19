‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Crew Members Call Captain Lee an ‘Amazing Captain’ as He Leaves Season Early

For the first time in Below Deck history, a captain has to leave mid-season. Captain Lee Rosbach had to leave after a few charters due to medical reasons and the season 10 crew members said they loved getting the chance to work for him.

The Below Deck Season 10 crew were upset to see him leave and loved working with him. “Captain Lee is an amazing captain,” deckhand Katie Glaser told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “He’s very straightforward. And I think that’s what I like about him.”

‘Below Deck’ crew loved Captain Lee’s no nonsense approach

Glaser appreciated how Rosbach got right to the point with the crew. “He was very direct,” she said. “If you messed up, he’ll let you know what it is. But he doesn’t take any bulls***. And I think that’s really good because sometimes there are people that know how to do their job and are f***ing up.”

Captain Lee Rosbach |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“So I think with him, his captain style was very direct and vocal and I like that,” she added. “So, you know if you’re doing a good job, you also know if you’re doing a bad job, he’ll call you out you’ll have to run with constructive criticism.”

Deck/stew Camille Lamb also enjoyed working for Rosbach. “I feel like he’s got this hard exterior, but he’s pretty mushy inside,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I feel like he’s a little softie and he’s sweet and sensitive.”

Lamb added, “I think he’s a really good mentor to a lot of people. And, I think if he says he doesn’t like me, I don’t think that’s true. I think he loves me.”

Hannah Ferrier had a hard time watching Captain Lee on ‘Below Deck’ this season

Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier said watching Rosbach struggle and in pain was hard. “I must admit, I’m struggling to watch it with Lee just because Lee and I have known each other for such a long time,” she told Below Deck chief stew, Fraser Olender, on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast.

“And he’s always just been so lovely to me and so wonderful and so supportive. So seeing him not in his best state, I think I kind of cried a little bit last night watching him just trying to get to the wheelhouse, and I was like, it’s so hard to see him like that. But apart from that, it looks like it’s going to be an amazing season.”

A lot ‘shocks’ Fraser Olender this season, he revealed

Olender agreed with Ferrier. “It’s an amazing season, without being biased it is,” he said. “There’s a lot that happens and even shocks me, you know, thinking back to what actually occurred throughout, like it’s crazy.”

“There are ups and downs and of course, it was very hard for at least myself and Rachel [Hargrove], who worked with Lee before, to see him in so much pain and to struggle,” Olender continued. “And to really value him as a human being as more so than just the captain, you know. That was really tough. And we’ll see how that pans out.”

Below Deck is on Monday at 8pm ET on Bravo