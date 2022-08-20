‘Below Deck’: 5 Shows to Watch if You Love the Bravo Reality Series

Bravo‘s drama-packed reality TV sensation Below Deck first aired in 2013. It follows a group of young people who work aboard luxury yachts while tending to wealthy clients over the course of their elaborate vacations. The series details all of the messy arguments, ill-fated romances, and shocking moments that happen among the crew as they sail to dreamy destinations — all while dealing with the often unruly passengers on board.

The hit show has gone on to inspire numerous spinoffs, including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Adventure, and Below Deck Galley Talk. If you’re a fan of the franchise, here are five other shows like Below Deck that you might enjoy next.

Adrienne Gang and Kat Held in ‘Below Deck’ Season 1 | Ali Goodwin/Bravo

‘The Cruise’ (2016-2019)

ITV’s The Cruise was a documentary-style TV show that followed the day-to-day operations of one of the world’s largest and most luxurious cruise ships, per IMDb. Similar to Below Deck, the series focused on the lives of the 1,400 crew members working on the ship in addition to its unconventional slew of passengers.

The Cruise is perhaps the most similar show to Below Deck with its interview-style formatting and no-holds-barred look at the often unglamorous lives of cruise ship workers. Employees were shown scrambling to make sure every guest was satisfied, a task that often seemed impossible on ships of this scale.

‘Camp Getaway’ (2020-present)

Camp Getaway is a somewhat recent addition to Bravo’s reality TV lineup. As described by IMDb, the series follows the staff of the “ultimate adult playground” as they navigate the challenges that accompany working for an idyllic 300-acre summer camp in upstate New York. The twist? Each employee actually works high-profile, full-time jobs in addition to working at the camp.

The charismatic cast might remind some fans of Below Deck cast members, who work hard and play hard over the summer. Camp Getaway is also chock-full of scandals and drama, as it isn’t all “sunshine, sports, and smiles” for the staff members.

‘Summer House’ (2017-present)

Since 2017, Bravo’s Summer House has documented a group of nine friends over a summer as they share a house in Montauk, New York. The original cast has changed quite a bit over the show’s six seasons. And the series has gone on to inspire a spinoff, Winter House.

Similar to Below Deck — and other shows like Below Deck — friendships are put to the ultimate test in Summer House. After all, sharing close quarters for an entire summer is bound to put pressure on the cast members’ relationships.

‘Timber Creek Lodge’ (2016-2017)

Timber Creek Lodge, though short-lived, was one of Bravo’s most enticing reality series. The Canadian reality show took place at a popular ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia, per IMDb.

Like Below Deck, the show followed the lodge’s eccentric crew of employees as they worked, partied, and even sparked romances. But when the staff members were off duty, the lines started to blur between them and the resort’s high-profile customers, leading to nonstop drama.

‘Unanchored’ (2018-present)

The docu-series Unanchored gives viewers a look into the secret second life of young professionals as they travel to the Bahamas to join 30 other yachts in a “floating festival,” per IMDb. Each cast member puts their full-time job on pause to work on a 56-foot catamaran while fully immersing themself in the culture of the Bahamas, which is full of elaborate costumes, traditions, and new rules.

Unanchored is one of the shows like Below Deck for multiple reasons. Seeing a group of best friends test the strength of their bonds by embarking on a major travel journey is a common theme in both Below Deck and Unanchored. The show also mostly takes place on the sea. And it sees cast members from varying countries, backgrounds, and identities interacting with each other.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck’: Rhylee Gerber Shares Private Health Struggle – and Why She’s Removing Her Breast Implants [Exclusive]