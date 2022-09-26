‘Below Deck’ Tip Disaster: Charles Sanders and Erica Rose Paid $6,500 Tip in Coins, Daisy Kelliher Spills [Exclusive]

Just when the Below Deck Sailing Yacht tip Charles Sanders and Erica Rose left couldn’t get any worse … it actually does.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher revealed exclusively to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Sanders and Rose tipped $6,500 in coins, and not in all euros. She said the Below Deck tip was a mix of coins from various countries, even outdated currency.

Kelliher described how Captain Glenn Shephard was actually presented with a handful of coins. “It was a load of random change and coins,” she recalled. “Like random currency. So like Greek money, which, by the way, doesn’t exist because Greek is part of Europe. They haven’t had Greek money in 20 years and money from Fiji and it was like maybe like 200 Fijian dollars which is like $3.”

Daisy Kelliher and Charles Sanders, Erica Rose |Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images/Rick Kern/Getty Images for ESI Summit / Henosis Foundation

“They just gave Glenn like a handful of random change and random currencies,” she continued. “Like you have a jar in your room that you just collect. And that didn’t get aired, which I was pretty annoyed about, because I felt that was quite significant. So yeah, the tip was strange for sure.”

Daisy Kelliher said the being tipped in coins was insulting

Kelliher said she was completely over it at that point. But added, “It was pretty insulting. It was strange.” The crew went the extra mile for this charter, constantly being thrown curve balls when Sanders would praise chef Marcos Spaziani’s food and then complain about it the next minute. Spaziani was even injured during the charter but soldiered on, trying to meet the guests’ bizarre requests.

“Honestly, a thank you means more to me than a tip but it was definitely their way of being like ‘eff you,'” Kelliher said. “It was strange and I just wanted to get them off the boat at this stage. I was like, ‘Take your money. I just don’t even care.’ The minute we were told that they missed their flight right up until the tip, it just never stopped being bizarre.”

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter began minus a few guests. Erica Rose’s mother Cindi Rose was booted off one of their flights after they had an altercation with flight attendants. Cindi Rose eventually made it to Parsifal III, but the other guest bowed out to avoid the impending drama.

What did the other ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ guests know about the tip?

Kelliher also thinks Rose and Sanders may not have been as upfront with the other guests about the tip. “I think what happened was that on a normal boat, the primary takes care of the tip,” she explained. “You invite friends, but it’s very standard that the primary [is in charge of the tip].”

But a Below Deck charter can often be different. “But obviously on Below Deck, it’s a bit of a slightly different clientele,” Kelliher explained. “Sometimes it is the primary, but sometimes they pool together in for the tip.”

“I feel like what happened was possibly Erica said maybe that she was looking after the tip and kind of alluded to her guests like oh we’ve got it and then didn’t,” she said. “I’m not even sure the guests really understood because they paid their own way. Like I said, it wasn’t the way a customary charter would be. I think they split it, but I think possibly they thought the tip was included in the price they were given.”

