Ben Affleck’s Highest-Grossing Movies So Far

Ben Affleck has been acting since the early ‘80s. Lately, he has drawn a lot of media attention since marrying Jennifer Lopez. He’s also known for appearing in films such as Pearl Harbor, Boiler Room, Good Will Hunting, and Armageddon. Here’s a look at some of Affleck’s highest-grossing movies so far.

10. Daredevil (2003)

Worldwide box office earnings: $182.7 million

Affleck plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the movie Daredevil. This film brought in $182.7 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $102.5 million at the domestic box office and $80 million internationally.

9. The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Worldwide box office earnings: $193.5 million

Affleck plays Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears. This film brought in $193.5 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $118 million at the domestic box office and $75 million internationally.

8. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Worldwide box office earnings: $225.9 million

Affleck plays Chuckie in Good Will Hunting. This film brought in $225.9 in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $138 million at the domestic box office and $87 million internationally.

7. Argo (2012)

Worldwide box office earnings: $227 million

Affleck plays Tony Mendez in Argo. This film brought in $227 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $136 million at the domestic box office and $91 million internationally.

6. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Worldwide box office earnings: $279.5 million

Affleck plays Nick Alleyn in Shakespeare in Love. This film brought in $279.5 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $100 million at the domestic box office and $179 million internationally.

5. Gone Girl (2014)

Worldwide box office earnings: $367 million

Affleck plays Nick Dunne in Gone Girl. This film brought in $367 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $167.7 million at the domestic box office and $199 million internationally.

4. Pearl Harbor (2001)

Worldwide box office earnings: $449 million

Affleck plays Rafe McCawley in Pearl Harbor. This film brought in $449 million at the worldwide box office. This includes $198.5 million at the domestic box office and $250.6 million internationally.

3. Armageddon (1998)

Worldwide box office earnings: $554.6 million

Affleck plays A.J. Frost in Armageddon. This film brought in $554.6 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $201.5 million at the domestic box office and $353 million internationally.

2. Justice League (2017)

Worldwide box office earnings: $655.9 million

Affleck pays Batman in Justice League. This film brought in $655.9 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes $426.9 million at the domestic box office and $229 million internationally.

1. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Worldwide box office earnings: $872 million

Affleck’s highest-grossing film so far is Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. He played the role of Batman. This film brought in $872 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes more than $330,000 at the domestic box office and more than $542 million internationally.

