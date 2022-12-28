Ben Affleck Won’t Let Jennifer Lopez ‘Slip Through His Fingers Again,’ Says Celebrity Psychic: ‘He’s Repaired a Mistake of the Past’

Due to prior divorces and their past breakup, some observers expressed doubt after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went public with their second-time-around romance. However, a celebrity psychic predicted she won’t “slip through his fingers again” after he “repaired a mistake of the past.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Rich Fury/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story spans two decades

Without getting into all the nitty gritty details, Lopez and Affleck took a second chance at love two decades after their original romance took the world by storm. They were set to wed in 2003 but never made it down the aisle before they split in 2004 (per People).

At the time, a rep for Lopez said she had “ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” and Affleck’s rep commented, “I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don’t want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It’s not happening from our side.”

After that, Lopez married her third husband, Marc Anthony, and had twins. Soon after, Affleck married Jennifer Garner and had three children. But both marriages ended in divorce.

Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but that romance fizzled before whispers of a Bennifer reunion started in 2021.

They married in July 2022. “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” Lopez told People. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Ben Affleck is ‘right at home’ in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, celebrity psychic says

In an interview with Betway, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman said, “Ben settles nicely into this marriage. The Justice card shows that he’s right at home in a committed relationship, and he feels balanced and accepted.”

“He’s repaired a mistake of the past and has no desire to let this slip through his fingers again,” Honigman added, referring to their initial breakup. “The whole marriage is represented by the Hierophant card, which is a card of safe, established institutions.”

“The original Bennifer is a marriage that brings security and acceptance to both parties and can last forever,” according to Honigman’s predictions.

Jennifer Lopez said she and Ben Affleck ‘celebrate each other’ thanks to their time apart

20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia. Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding. #ShabbyChic is my favorite cozy style for my homes. Happy Birthday to you today, Rachel!!!!! #ShabbyStrong pic.twitter.com/Z7POxm6ulg — jlo (@JLo) October 30, 2022

In her On The JLo newsletter, Lopez announced her marriage to Affleck and explained it was “a beautiful outcome” (People). She said it was an advantage that their happy ending came “in this way at this time in their lives,” adding, “We can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”

“We always did,” she added. “But we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

She explained that since they’ve been “in the game in the public eye” so long, they know who they are “as people,” and “what really matters and what doesn’t matter.”

“We have kids, and we respect each other,” she shared. “… We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of, and our kids can be proud of you. We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives, and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”