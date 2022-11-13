Ben Affleck Says He Loves Jennifer Lopez Because She’s ‘the Person I Remember From 20 Years Ago’

A lot has changed since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got engaged. The pair famously dated in 2002, quickly earning the celebrity couple name “Bennifer” in the media. That same year they got engaged and were set to wed in September 2003. However, the marriage never came to fruition. Just a few months after they announced that they were postponing their wedding, the couple split in 2004.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Rich Fury/WireImage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resumed their romance almost 20 years later

As fate would have it, Affleck and Lopez would indeed tie the knot. However, nearly two decades would pass before they officially became husband and wife. Since their initial split, they remained friendly, and in 2021 the couple rekindled their love affair. To say that the pair had a whirlwind romance the second time around would be something of an understatement. In fact, the pair got married just one month after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Affleck gushes about his new wife

Both J.Lo and Affleck have lived a lot of life since their initial romance. Both got married and had children with others. However, Affleck maintains that his wife is still the same woman that he first fell in love with all those years ago. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Gone Girl actor gushed about his new wife and how much he admires her.

“There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is,” Affleck revealed about Lopez. “That’s exactly the person I remember from 20 years ago. Maybe she sees all the changes she’s made, whereas when I see her, mostly I just see someone who has retained, against the odds, the thing about her that always made her the most incredible to me: a heart that seems boundless with love. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be.”

Lopez talks about how her feelings for her now husband resurfaced

For her part, the Hustlers star had nothing but kind things to say about her husband also. She also pointed out that when they started speaking regularly again, the old feelings she held for Affleck resurfaced in a very tangible way.

First peek at my wedding looks at https://t.co/G5oGxueBXF pic.twitter.com/ftgNiS3oql — jlo (@JLo) August 23, 2022

“I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” Lopez shared about Affleck. “People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.” Clearly, there’s still something between Bennifer all these years later. Only time will tell if the couple will go the distance the second time around.