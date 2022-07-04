Benedict Cumberbatch’s Wife Isn’t the Only Other Famous Person In His Family

Benedict Cumberbatch has long been a fan-favorite star. He is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the BBC series Sherlock. Cumberbatch rose to prominence in U.K. films and shows before appearing in major Hollywood film franchises. These days, his star shines brighter than ever, with a brand-new MCU project now in theaters. While he is a huge celebrity, he’s not the only famous person in his inner circle. In fact, not only is Benedict Cumberbatch’s wife a celebrity in her own right, but he comes from a family of well-known individuals.

What is Benedict Cumberbatch’s wife best known for?

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Doctor Strange’ on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, have been together for years. The two married in 2015. They have two children together, a son named Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch, born in 2015, and a second child named Hal Auden Cumberbatch, born in 2017. Even as Cumberbatch and Hunter expanded their family, the Doctor Strange star rose in Hollywood. Hunter, however, has her own successful career in the performing arts.

An English avant-garde theatre and opera director and playwright, Hunter started as an actor but eventually shifted her focus to directing. Hunter has appeared in theatrical productions worldwide, from Europe to North America. These days, she is a co-founder of The Lacuna Theater Company. While Hunter typically shies away from publicity, Cumberbatch has praised his wife’s calm, collected attitude toward fame. As the actor told People Magazine, “She’s just so in command of it. It could be a difficult thing, but she’s just really cool. It’s really impressive.”

Benedict Cumberbatch comes from a family of actors

From the beginning, Cumberbatch was surrounded by people who deeply loved the dramatic arts. His mother, Wanda Ventham, starred in several shows throughout the ’70s, while his father, Timothy Carlton, had a long career acting in stage productions and on TV. They both passed their love of performing onto their young son. In a 2021 interview with Variety, Cumberbatch opened up about his parents, admitting that he “grew up” with acting.

“Mum and dad are both actors, a bit of ‘born inside the trunk,'” the MCU actor said. “I’d been on tour with them, I’d snuck around backstage, I’d be in on sets, I had that sort of understanding of what it was they did for a living very early on.” He said his parents encouraged him to look into other career options. But when he decided to pursue acting, they were supportive. After watching his son in a university play, Cumberbatch’s father approached him, expressing how proud he was. “You’re better at this than I ever was or ever will be,” The Power of the Dog star recalled his father saying to him. “I can’t wait to watch you and support you in what I think is going to be a fantastic career.”

Benedict Cumberbatch has several famous ancestors

Although many in his immediate family are actors, Cumberbatch also has renowned historical connections. According to Find My Past, Cumberbatch’s great-grandmother was Queen Victoria’s consul general in Turkey. At the same time, his grandfather, Lieutenant-Commander Henry Carlton Cumberbatch, was a renowned naval officer. He’s even a distant relative to King Richard III, whom he played in the TV production The Hollow Crown.

Certainly, Cumberbatch’s distinguished inner circle has contributed to his own grace under pressure and the low-key way he navigates the spotlight.

