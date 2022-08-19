Benny Blanco’s ‘Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)’ Debuts at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100

Music producer Benny Blanco released a new song called “Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)” on Aug. 5. The single features Snoop Dogg and Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS. Following the release of “Bad Decisions,” it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming BTS’ 10th song to reach the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song ‘Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)’ debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100

Each week, the Billboard Hot 100 tracks the top songs in the U.S. based on purchases, streams, and radio airplay. In the music industry, it is one of the most used metrics to gauge the success of a song among fans and the general public.

Billboard recently announced the newest Hot 100 chart rankings. Blanco’s “Bad Decisions (feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg)” debuted at No. 10 on the chart.

According to Billboard, the single received “10.1 million streams, 3.1 million in radio reach and 66,000 sold (45,000 digital downloads; 16,000 sold on CD; and 5,000 sold on cassette) in its first week.”

What the No. 10 ranking on the Hot 100 means for each artist

In an article following the release of the newest Hot 100 chart, Billboard broke down how the No. 10 debut of “Bad Decisions” fits into Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg’s accomplishments.

When it comes to ranking in the top 10 spots on the Hot 100, Billboard reports that “Bad Decisions” is Snoop Dogg’s 12th song to achieve this. Meanwhile, “Bad Decisions” is BTS’ 10th song to break into the top 10 spots, and it is Blanco’s second song to reach the top 10 spots on the Hot 100.

Billboard also reported that “Snoop Dogg has now notched Hot 100 top 10s in the 1990s (two), 2000s (six), ’10s (three) and ’20s (one). He joins Mariah Carey and Jay-Z in having ranked in the top 10 in each of the past four decades.”

A closer look at what this means for the members of BTS

Looking at BTS’ past chart history on the Hot 100, the group’s singles began debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with the success of “Dynamite.” in 2020.

For the time being, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are focusing on solo promotions and collaborations over releasing music as all seven members.

Since starting this new phase of their careers, J-Hope has released a solo album called Jack In The Box, Jungkook was featured on Charlie Puth’s song “Left and Right,” and Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook collaborated on “Bad Decisions” with Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

J-Hope’s Jack In The Box debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, and “Left and Right” reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With “Bad Decisions” debuting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, BTS achieved another top 10 debut and the first one since announcing this new stage of their career.

