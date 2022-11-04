7 of the Best Found Footage Horror Movies to Watch in 2022

Horror movies have taken a variety of forms over the years. But found footage — movies that appear to capture real-life events, often through the eyes of one of their characters — is easily one of the more popular approaches to the genre.

Of course, not all found footage horror movies are created equal, however. Here are seven of the best found footage horror movies.

‘Cannibal Holocaust’ (1980)

One of the earliest examples of how unsettling found footage horror movies can be, this Italian film from director Ruggero Deodato is considered one of the genre’s pioneers.

The story follows a rescue team sent to an Amazon rainforest to find some missing filmmakers. All they find is the footage, which makes up much of the runtime of Cannibal Holocaust. The film was controversial for its graphic violence, but horror fans can stream it on Shudder or for free on Kanopy.

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Doubling down on the found footage concept, The Blair Witch Project was among the first movies to leverage the marketing potential of the internet.

The film’s viral marketing campaign had many moviegoers believing the footage was real. That only attracted more attention, making The Blair Witch Project one of the most profitable movies ever. Fans can stream it on Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock Premium, and Paramount+ or free with ads on PlutoTV.

‘Paranormal Activity’ (2007)

In the spirit of The Blair Witch Project, the marketing of Paranormal Activity called fans to demand the film come to theaters in their city. With a cast of unknowns, the movie ultimately became such a success that it spawned six sequels, with another on the way in 2023.

Unfortunately, Paranormal Activity isn’t streaming on any of the major services. But it is available to rent or buy on demand. At this point, fans probably know if it’s their kind of movie.

‘Rec’ (2007)

The title of this Spanish found footage horror movie is the on-screen abbreviation for “record.” The whole film is presented through the lens of a cameraman who accompanies a reporter (Manuela Velasco) to an emergency call that turns out to be something far worse.

One of the most critically acclaimed films of its kind, Rec led to three sequels. And it was remade in the United States as Quarantine just a year later. Rec is now streaming for free with ads on Tubi.

‘Cloverfield’ (2008)

Michael Stahl-David in Cloverfield | TrailerInHD via Youtube

Long before director Matt Reeves took on The Batman, he gave moviegoers this found footage monster movie. Cloverfield follows a small group of New York City residents as they run and hide from an enormous monster, which is stalking the city streets.

Two related movies followed, though 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox are more sidequels than direct continuations of the same story. Cloverfield is streaming on FuboTV, AMC+, and DirecTV.

‘Lake Mungo’ (2009)

Named after a real-life dry lake in New South Wales in Australia, this Australian psychological horror film incorporates both found footage and mockumentary techniques.

The story follows a family grappling with the recent death of their daughter, which may or may not have spurred a supernatural chain of events. The film is available to stream for free with ads on Tubi. And since it’s among the less-watched entries on this list, Lake Mungo is one horror fans should prioritize.

‘Creep’ (2014)

Writer-director Patrick Brice also co-stars in this film as a videographer assigned to film a mysterious client named Josef (Mark Duplass). Without getting into spoilers, the job doesn’t exactly go as planned.

This underrated release has continued to gain popularity in the years since its release. And Netflix subscribers have access to not only this critically acclaimed movie but its 2017 sequel as well. Creep 3 remains in development.

