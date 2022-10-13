The 5 Best Keith Urban Music Videos

Keith Urban is one of country music’s biggest stars, a singer and songwriter who has been a staple in the industry for decades. He’s known not just for his pitch-perfect voice but also for his artistry.

Over the years, Urban has released many popular music videos to promote and accompany his songs. Several have risen to the top, representing Urban’s brilliance at showmanship and storytelling.

Country music singer Keith Urban in 2004 | Ron Wolfson/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

5. Keith Urban’s ‘Somebody Like You’

In 2002, when Urban was relatively new to the country scene, he released his album Golden Road. The album became a big hit for the country music star. His song “Somebody Like You” was a particular favorite. As IMVDb, the music video accompanying the song was low-key, featuring Urban singing in a scenic mountain area.

Strumming his guitar and jamming with his band, the song proved why Urban deserved to be among Nashville’s upper echelon. “Somebody Like You” has been featured on many movie soundtracks. The sweet lyrics perfectly represent the idea of first love.

4. ‘The Fighter’ featuring Carrie Underwood

One of Urban’s many popular collaborations was “The Fighter,” a song from his 2015 album Ripcord. The song itself is about making it through tough times. The video, which featured Carrie Underwood, had the two stars showing off dueling vocals in a boxing ring.

In between expertly-crafted shots of Urban and Underwood, the music video features choreography from a contributing dancer. These days, “The Fighter” is a staple in Urban’s catalog — a song he performs at his live shows. For those who can’t make it to an Urban concert, the music video for “The Fighter” is a great substitute, with a double dose of star power.

3. ‘We Were Us’ featuring Miranda Lambert

Urban’s 2013 release “We Were Us” features Urban’s friend and collaborator Miranda Lambert. The high-powered tune was a fan favorite, and the accompanying music video wasn’t too shabby either.

The video shows Lambert and Urban in a karaoke bar, singing their song all while surrounded by happy fans eagerly singing along. The song proved Urban not only still could craft romantic ballads but to write fast-paced jams as well.

2. ‘Long Hot Summer’

A great year for country music: 2011. It was also the year Urban released his summertime staple “Long Hot Summer.” The song was an immediate success for Urban.

The music video for the song featured Urban and his band on a beach, intermingled with shots of young women who escape the big-city lifestyle to relax in the sun and sand. To this day, the song is widely considered one of Urban’s all-time great songs, a tune perfectly representative of his affinity for the laid-back lifestyle.

1. ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” is one of Urban’s signature songs. The soulful country ballad was released on Urban’s album Ripcord and earned significant acclaim. According to Klur, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” went to No. 1 on three separate Billboard charts: Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs (airplay/sales/streaming), and Country Digital Song Sales.

The song is unique in Urban’s catalog, a waltz-style tune that is both catchy and sorrowful. The accompanying music video for the song was shot in artsy black and white. It featured a suited-up Urban sitting at a bar, serenading a sad young woman who enters the establishment.

