The Best Shows to Watch on Hulu in September 2022

Hulu is adding a plethora of great TV content in September 2022. The streaming service will release several long-anticipated new seasons of fan-favorite shows, as well as a notable new series we recommend. Here’s what you should be watching on Hulu this month.

The Hulu original ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns with season 5

After over a year, The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Hulu with Season 5 on Sept. 14. The dystopian series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel introduced fans to the former United States now known as the Republic of Gilead. In Gilead, women are second-class citizens forced to bear children for their wealthy commanders.

In season 5, June has finally escaped Gilead, but her struggles are far from over. Having finally taken out Fred Waterford, June sets her sights on revenge against his widow, Serena Joy Waterford. She also continues her quest to find her daughter Hannah and rescue her from Gilead.

Don’t miss the final season of ‘Atlanta’

The fourth and final season of FX’s Atlanta premieres on Sept. 15. New episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu. The comedy-drama follows Donald Glover’s character Earn with a unique, non-episodic style of story-telling.

Atlanta has received a significant amount of critical acclaim, but all good things must come to an end. “Death is natural,” Glover said during FX’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to Variety.

“The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

‘Reboot’ features a star-studded cast

We’re particularly excited about a new Hulu original series titled Reboot, starring Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. The meta-comedy series follows a young writer who pitches the reboot of an early 2000s sitcom. Hilarity ensues when the dysfunctional cast is reunited again.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 premieres on Sept. 21

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC for its second season on Sept. 21 and will be available to stream on Hulu. The series stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a young teacher with an unwavering enthusiasm for educating her students. Like many hilarious shows before it, Abbott Elementary uses a mockumentary style of filming. Season 2 is sure to bring more laughs into the new school year.

‘The Kardashians’ are back for a second season

The final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in June 2021. Shortly after, Hulu announced that a new series, simply titled The Kardashians, was in the works. Fans can’t get enough of this reality TV family, and the show is back for more.

Season 2 of the Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Sept. 22. Trailers have teased conflict between Kylie and Kendall, Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker, and even a few glimpses of Kim’s (now ex) boyfriend Pete Davidson.

