Best Thanksgiving Episodes of ‘Moesha,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ and ‘Martin’

Thanksgiving is nearing quickly. The holiday provides families and friends across the world with a way to enjoy a good meal together – and also a time for much-needed relaxation. But there’s always the chance for chaos to ensue. Whether it’s a family member complaining that the turkey is too dry, someone not bringing a dish they were supposed to prepare, or family beef stirring back up now that everyone is together – count on the drama around the holiday season. Luckily, some of our favorite television shows imitate life with their own Thanksgiving episodes. Here are three memorable episodes from our favorite shows about how Turkey Day can go left.

Martin, Season 2, Episode 13 – Thanks for Nothing

Their Thanksgiving together is interrupted when Martin’s unruly and outlandish relatives unexpectedly show up to Thanksgiving dinner. They clash with Gina’s refined and reserved parents. Gina is tasked with making a large meal. Not the best cook, she tries her best to impress her guests.

It marks another bump in the road for Martin and Gina’s relationship as they merge their very different families. A good turn occurs when they learn to embrace their differences. The late and great John Witherspoon appears as Martin’s crazy uncle. His eye patch only intensifies his crazy antics.

Moesha, Season 5, Episode 10 – Thanksgiving

When her stepmother Dee comes down with a bad cold on the day of Thanksgiving, Moesha offers to prepare the family feast. Dee reluctantly agrees after Moesha insisted she’s watched her make dinner for several years. As she gets into the swing of things, she grows frustrated when Hakeem’s mother learns of Dee’s illness and takes over kitchen duties.

Simultaneously, Dorian gets the wrong impression about his mother’s feelings for him when she comes to visit. It sparks an emotional discussion between the two about his time with the Mitchell family, and his feelings of abandonment by his mother.

Girlfriends, Season 5, Episode 10 – Porn to Write

Joan anxiously awaits spending her first Thanksgiving with William as a couple, but they get into a major fight after he goes home for Thanksgiving without inviting her. It leads them to an honest conversation about being forthcoming about their wants and needs.

Meanwhile, Maya is forced to take up a job porn publisher as sales from her book “Oh Hell Yes” are slow, and bills are fast. She learns a bootleger has been selling copies, with Lynn secretly being the culprit. Maya is stuck on whether or not following her writing ambitions is worth it, but she later gets a boost in sales after a popular politician promotes the book on a television show.