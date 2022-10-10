BET+ Reveals 2022 Christmas Movie Schedule Featuring Ne-Yo, Jasmine Guy, and More

BET+ is delivering some Christmas cheer. Ten new holiday movies are coming to the streaming service in 2022, including films featuring Ne-Yo, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett, Jasmine Guy, and more.

The celebration begins Nov. 3, with new movies debuting weekly through Dec. 22, including a trio of Thanksgiving Day premieres. Here’s the full BET+ Christmas movie schedule for 2022.

‘A Wesley Christmas’

‘A Wesley Christmas’ | BET+

Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, and Mike Merrill star in A Wesley Christmas. The movie, which is directed Patricia Cuffie Jones, is about three siblings – Chris, Todd, and Cydney Wesley – who travel to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas with their parents and the rest of the Wesley family. With the whole family reunited and all their physical and emotional baggage in tow, the holiday promises to be a festive, hot mess of a Christmas that changes the lives of everyone involved.

A Wesley Christmas is streaming from Nov. 3.

‘The First Noelle’

Terrance and Noelle are long-time friends who finally decided to date each other. But when Terrance moves to London for work, they break up. Now, he’s back in Atlanta for Christmas with his new girl, who’s also named Noelle. The first Noelle is determined to get Terrance back and say goodbye to being friend-zoned.

The First Noelle stars Novi Brown, LaLa Milan, and Todd Anthony and is directed by Patricia Cuffie Jones. It’s streaming from Nov. 10.

‘Christmas Party Crashers’

‘Christmas Party Crashers’ | BET+

When two grifters meet after crashing the same millionaire’s Christmas party, they agree to work together to achieve each other’s “mission.” But they don’t know they’re about to find something more than money or fame: true love. Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica, and Cocoa Brown star in this BET+ Christmas movie directed by Sheldon Epps.

Christmas Party Crashers is streaming from Nov. 17.

‘The Christmas Clapback’

Every year, the three Miles sisters go toe-to-toe in an effort to win their neighborhood’s annual Christmas Church Cook-Off competition. But when social media influencer Aaliyah enters the contest, Jasmine, Kira, and Tisha are faced with a choice: rise together or fall divided.

The Christmas Clapback stars Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton, and Lisa Arrindell. Robin Givens directed the movie, which is streaming from Nov. 24.

‘Holiday Hideaway’

‘Holiday Hideaway’ | BET+

Carly is the queen of holiday celebrations. But after a mistletoe misstep, she goes running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness, and fighting for love. Camille Winbush, Vivica A. Fox, Leonard Earl Howze, and Rodney Van Johnson star in this movie, which was directed by Cole Patterson. It’s streaming from Nov. 24.

‘The Sound of Christmas’

In this BET+ Christmas movie, ​a down-on-her-luck music teacher leads a wealthy widower away from his gold-digging girlfriend and back to love and music during the Christmas holidays. Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless, and Alijah Kai star in this movie directed by Booker T. Mattison. The Sound of Christmas is streaming from Nov. 24.

‘Rolling Into Christmas’

‘Rolling Into Christmas’ | BET+

A pair of childhood sweethearts who shared a passion for rollerskating are reunited during the holidays, which forces them to question their love and life choices. Rolling Into Christmas stars Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans, and Gary Dourdan and was directed by Trey Haley.

Rolling Into Christmas is streaming from Dec. 1.

‘A Miracle Before Christmas’

Mercedes Wright is a fast-talking relationship therapist with all the answers, at least when it comes to fixing other people’s marriages. But she’ll have to use the magic of Christmas – and rely on some help from an angel – to find the secret to saving her own relationship.

A Miracles Before Christmas stars LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker, and Porscha Coleman. It was directed, written, and produced by LazRael Lison. It’s streaming from Dec. 8.

‘A Blackjack Christmas’

‘A Blackjack Christmas’ | BET+

Two sisters whose life paths diverged are the focus of A Blackjack Christmas. One sister migrated to the U.S., where she built a nice life for herself. The other stayed behind in their native Jamaica. When addiction threatens to tear the family apart, the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond.

A Blackjack Christmas stars Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee, and Adam Lazarre-White. Victoria Rowell directed the movie. It’s streaming from Dec. 15.

‘A Christmas Gift’

In a failed attempt to cancel Christmas, the members of the McKenzie family find themselves navigating through unexpected guests, secrets, and revelations that will have a lasting effect on their families.

A Christmas Gift stars Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, Javon Johnson, Victoria Rowell, Aaron D Spears, Nadia Simms, Tiffany Snow, Marc Jones, and Cayen Martin. Christopher A. Nolen directed. It’s streaming from Dec. 22.

