The RHONY star thinks it's time for reality TV stars to stand up for themselves and demand fair compensation for their work.

Hollywood’s actors and writers are on strike. Could reality TV stars be next? RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel thinks it’s time for reality stars to unionize and fight back against what she says is exploitation by the networks and streaming services, which are making millions off the work of stars like herself.

Bethenny Frankel thinks it’s time for reality TV stars to strike

Unlike actors, reality TV stars are generally not part of SAG-AFTRA, whose members are currently on strike. Frankel, who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New York City, wants that to change. She’s taken to social media to call out networks and streamers that she says take advantage of naive talent who are desperate for a chance at fame.

“Why isn’t reality TV on strike?” she asked in a video she shared on Instagram on July 19. “I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV and people are still watching those episodes.”

Frankel went on to say that she’d “generated millions of dollars in advertising” for Bravo, but has “never made a single residual.”

With production on scripted television almost entirely shut down, Frankel says that media companies are going to again turn to reality TV to “carry the water” for the industry, just as they did during the 2007-08 WGA strike. Talent shouldn’t let that happen, she says.

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star says reality TV stars are ‘awakening’

The creator of Skinnygirl Cocktails says she was smart about using her time on TV to promote her own projects. Now, she can afford to dictate the terms of her contracts. But that’s not the case for everyone. She says she’s advocating for those who don’t have the same advantages she does.

“This effort is not about one person or network,” she said in a follow-up Instagram post. “This awakening is about an industry overall that has ignored a large group of talent (plus production) and hasn’t balanced exploitation with proper compensation in perpetuity as content, GIFs, memes, merchandise, clips, and IP overall are continuously used.”

“People have lost jobs, been ostracized from society – their families and reputations destroyed. Children haven’t been compensated,” she added. “Talent has been put in unsafe and improper circumstances with no recourse as inferior talent with seemingly no rights.”

Several recent lawsuits have highlighted what critics say are labor law violations on reality TV sets, including against the producers of Love Island USA and Love Is Blind.

Porsha Williams thinks Frankel might have the right idea

Frankel isn’t the only reality star who thinks reality TV talent is getting taken advantage of. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams told ET she “can respect a lot of what Bethenny had to say.”

Williams pointed out that reality stars had little to no control over how they’re portrayed on a show. That can affect their efforts to build a brand outside of TV.

“They’re getting paid decent money, but what they’re actually signing away is way more valuable than what they are getting paid,” Williams said. “So I think it’s a conversation that needs to be had.”

Brittany Brower appeared on cycle 4 of America’s Next Top Model. She agreed with Frankel that reality stars should receive residuals.

“I would like to be retroactively paid for these networks using my image all over these streaming services,” she told DailyMail.com.

“​​People are constantly sending me emails saying they’re watching my season. I’m like great, I’m so glad the show still has a following and it’s still making money, but I get absolutely nothing from it. It’s just such bullsh*t.”

