‘Better Call Saul’ Casts’ Real Life Relationships: Who Is Married and Divorced

Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill are a married couple in Better Call Saul, but in real life, Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk have different significant others. Find out who the stars of the Breaking Bad prequel are married to in real life. Also, find out which two cast members from Better Call Saul have been divorced.

Bob Odenkirk’s wife is Naomi Odenkirk

Better Call Saul’s leading man is married to Naomi Odenkirk. Their wedding took place in 1997 and they have two children together: Nathan (born in 1998) and Erin (born in 2000). Naomi also doubles as Odenkirk’s manager, something he once described as “difficult.”

“Yes, it’s hard [to have a wife who’s also your manager],” he told the Wall Street Journal. He added:

“We figured it out years ago, but it was very hard for a long time. Your manager’s job is to have opinions on the work you want to do and help you make choices and maybe be, in the case of Naomi, a really smart, informed person with a point of view. But as an artist, you get a lot of input. You write a script, people read it, they say, ‘This is good. That’s not good.’ You want your wife or your partner, to care about how it’s making you feel and not the thing itself. If I said to Naomi, ‘Oh, I wrote this pilot. I turned it in. The network said that they didn’t like it,’ I don’t want her to say, ‘Well, they’re right.’ I want her to say, ‘They’re a**holes!’ If she read it and she didn’t like it, she’d be the first one to say, ‘this isn’t very good.'”

‘Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn’s husband is Graham Larson

Seehorn married film producer Graham Larson in 2018. Larson’s porfolio includes movies like The Last Samurai and American Loser (via IMDb). Seehorn is the stepmother of his two children, who Larson shares with his ex-wife Mary Alice Haney.

Jonathan Banks has gotten married twice

Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, married his first wife, Marnie Fausch, in 1968 (via IMDb). The couple divorced in 1970.

Later in 1990, Banks married Gennera Banks. The Better Call Saul actor has three children: Claudio Jon Henry Banks, Rebecca Elena Banks, and Joanna Rae Banks Morgan.

Giancarlo Esposito’s ex-wife encouraged him to play the ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ villain

Gus Fring actor Giancarlo Esposito was previously married to Joy McManigal (via TV Guide). They share four daughters: Kale Lyn, Shayne Lyra, Syrlucia, and Ruby.

Though they are no longer together, Esposito calls McManigal a “dear friend.” He told the AV Club: “I’m divorced from my wife, although we are very dear friends. She does watch [Breaking Bad], and she was instrumental in getting me to say yes to do it.”

‘Better Call Saul’ star Patrick Fabian has children with writer and comedian Mandy Steckelberg

You might know Mandy Fabian (née Steckelberg) her work as a writer on films like The Young Hillary Diaries, Somebody’s Mother, and Web Therapy. She shares two daughters with Better Call Saul star Patrick Fabian: Abbey Ray and Delilah Grace.

“Now I live in the House of Estrogen; a beautiful wife, two beautiful daughters, even my two dogs are girls,” Fabian said to People after having Delilah. “I don’t think anyone’s gonna ever listen to me again!”

