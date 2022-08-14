‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Connect Miracle Whip Mention in Season 6 Episode 12 to Jimmy’s Legal Practice With Kim and ‘Breaking Bad’

Better Call Saul fans are always connecting the dots, even if those dots are a brand of mayonnaise and Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) business cards. Discover how fans connected the Miracle Whip mention in “Waterworks” to Jimmy and Kim’s former legal practice. Also, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 wasn’t the first time Miracle Whip comes up in this universe. Here’s a reminder about the brand’s prior mention.

Kim Wexler is a shell of a person in the ‘Waterworks’ episode of ‘Better Call Saul’

Episode 12 of Better Call Saul‘s final season reveals more about what happens to Kim Wexler after Breaking Bad. Nearly six years after ending her relationship with Jimmy, Kim is living in Florida and working for Palm Coast Sprinkler.

She’s in a new relationship and appears to have a friend group, but Kim is no longer the woman she once was spitting legalese in the Albuquerque justice system. Now, it takes all the energy she can muster to make a decision about mayonnaise after her local store lacks Duke’s, the brand she wanted.

Later in the episode, we’re reminded of Kim’s new, mundane life when she talks with her co-workers over lunch. She used the “sweeter” Miracle Whip in her tuna salad, which altered the taste of her meal.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans connect Kim and Jimmy’s Wexler McGill logo to Miracle Whip

Previously in Better Call Saul, Jimmy and Kim started their own legal practice, Wexler McGill Partners at Law. Reddit users noticed a connection between the Wexler McGill logo and the Miracle Whip logo after the brand’s mention in “Waterworks.”

“Coincidence?” one Redditor said of the logos — Miracle Whip’s “M” and “W” are connected much like the “W” and “M” on the Wexler McGill business card. “I think not!”

Some Reddit users celebrated showrunner Vince Gilligan for the clever coincidence. “Vince, you’ve done it again,” reads one comment. However, it’s unlikely Gilligan referenced the mayonnaise brand when coming up with the idea for Wexler McGill’s logo.

‘Waterworks’ isn’t the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe’s first mention of mayonnaise

Leave it to Redditors to connect the dots between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, even when it comes to references of mayonnaise. As another Redditor pointed out, Miracle Whip is mentioned in Breaking Bad Season 5 Episode 6, “Buyout.”

“First off, Miracle Whip is not mayonnaise, okay?” Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) overhears in a bugged Hank Schrader’s (Dean Norris) office. “Looks like it doesn’t equal taste like it.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 12 reveals more about Kim and Gene’s call

“Waterworks” does more than reveal what Kim is up to after Saul Goodman becomes Gene Takavic. The episode provides Kim’s side of the phone call Gene has with her in a payphone booth in “Breaking Bad.”

When we first see the call in episode 11, we only see Gene’s explosive reaction. But “Waterworks” reveals Kim’s side of the story, including the terror that washed over her face when she realized who was on the other line. During their brief interaction, Kim advises Jimmy/Saul/Gene to turn himself in, which sends him reeling.

Despite not getting through to her ex-husband, the call inspires her to do what’s right. She reveals what she knows about Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) death to the justice system and delivers the truth to his wife Cheryl (Sandrine Holt).

Tune in to the final episode of Better Call Saul on AMC beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 15.

