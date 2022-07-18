‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Fear for Kim Wexler’s Life in Season 6 Episode 9: ‘Fun and Games’

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 has many fans concerned about Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Since the character doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out what happens to Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) wife. One “insane conspiracy theory” has some fans on edge about the “Fun and Games” episode in particular — find out why.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Kim Wexler’s fate seems dismal

There are dozens of fan theories about what might possibly happen to Kim in Better Call Saul. Some fans think she is the suicide Saul mentions to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad. Others think Kim dies in the Wayfarer 515 plane crash from the original series.

Still, there are other fans who think Kim uses the Best Quality Vacuum service mentioned in Caldera’s little black book to disappear under a new identity. Then there are others who thinks Kim blindsides Jimmy in the ultimate betrayal. Whatever happens to Kim that prevents her from being in Breaking Bad remains to be seen in Better Call Saul. But some fans think episode 9 might clear that up.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 could be bad for Kim

Better Call Saul fans on Reddit have pieced together an “insane conspiracy theory” based on numbers foreshadowing the deaths in season 6. This theory points out the many times the AMC series has hinted at the episode a character will die in.

For example, the post show’s Nacho (Michael Mando) stepping on a domino to reveal the numbers six and three. Nacho dies by suicide in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3.

Another picture shows Howard (Patrick Fabian) at his country club locker with the number seven on it. He is killed by Lalo (Tony Dalton) in the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul, episode 7.

The foreshadowing continues with Lalo standing in front of an address “68” — he dies in season 6 episode 8. Now, fans are focused on Kim, who appears in front of a hotel room marked 609. While some fans fear this means Kim will die in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, others think it’s merely a coincidence.

“The only one of these that I feel isn’t intentional is the Kim one, that shot is from season 5 and the writers constantly state that they don’t think that far ahead,” one Redditor pointed out. “They wrote the truck gun in BB with no plan, I just don’t see some random numbers that appeared three years before they started writing S6 being a hint to her fate.”

Executive producer Gordon Smith says ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 is ‘heartbreaking’

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Better Call Saul’s executive producer Gordon Smith teased what’s to come in the July 18 episode of the show. “It’s bigger still in a lot of ways,” Smith said. “Episode 9 is bigger and badder, and to my mind, even more heartbreaking than this one.”

What does this mean for Kim? Find out in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 airing at 9 p.m. ET on July 18 on AMC.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Casts’ Real Life Relationships: Who Is Married and Divorced