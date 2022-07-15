‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Predict This Character Will Return in ‘Fun and Games’

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 is titled “Fun and Games.” AMC isn’t giving out much information as to what this episode could be about. However, based on the episode title, some fans are predicting that a long-absent character will return. Here’s why.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul’ | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Saul mentions Danny in season 3 of ‘Breaking Bad’

In Breaking Bad Season 3 Episode 11, Walt enlists Saul Goodman’s help in laundering the money he earned from making meth. Saul suggests a cover story: Walt will invest his “gambling winnings” in laser tag. However, Saul’s idea doesn’t impress Skyler. She tries to convince Saul that Walt should invest in the car wash where he used to work instead.

However, Saul points out that the car wash doesn’t have a “Danny,” which is the man who runs the laser tag. “When the stock market took a s***, and Danny got into trouble, he went searching for exactly the type of situation that we’re offering. Danny will look the other way to keep his dream afloat. In other words, Danny can be trusted completely,” Saul says.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans think Daniel ‘Pryce’ Wormald will appear in ‘Fun and Games’

Fans have guessed that this Danny character has already appeared in Better Call Saul and that he will return in “Fun and Games.” One Reddit user wrote, “I don’t have a great plot prediction, but based on the title alone, this may be the episode that links Saul to the laser tag place from BB.”

Another fan suggested, “Daniel Wormald (aka, Pryce), becomes ‘The Danny!'” Pryce is a character who appeared in several episodes of Better Call Saul Seasons 1-3. Pryce is an IT specialist for a pharmaceutical company. In the episode “Pimento” he hires Mike to serve as his bodyguard while he sells pills to Nacho Varga.

Q&A: Mark Proksch on why Pryce never seems to learn his lesson. #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/Lb1vOdAaYm pic.twitter.com/6EhmaCJgwY — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) May 25, 2017

In season 2, Pryce gets into some trouble with the law when his home is robbed. The cops find a hole in the wall where they assume he was hiding illegal substances. Mike calls on Jimmy to help get Pryce out of trouble, introducing the pair to each other. Jimmy creates a story for the cops, telling them that Pryce creates embarrassing fetish videos, which is what was stored in the hidden space in the wall.

Could Pryce be the ‘Danny’ from ‘Breaking Bad’?

Pryce hasn’t appeared in Better Call Saul since season 3, when he helped Nacho obtain empty pill capsules, which he eventually used to cause Hector’s stroke. Although nothing has been confirmed, it’s possible that Mark Proksch could return to his role as Pryce in the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Fun and Games.”

Another fan on Reddit added, “This is one of the few Breaking Bad tie-ins that I think is actually likely to happen just because Wormald is exactly the type of idiot to use a Laser Tag place as a front for crime.” It would make a lot of sense if Pryce from Better Call Saul is the Danny that Saul refers to in Breaking Bad.

Watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul airing on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: How Many Episodes Are in the Final Season?