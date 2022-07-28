‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Don’t Think Season 6 Episode 11 Has to Do With Walter and Jesse Despite the Title

The episode titles of Better Call Saul Season 6 have been quite elusive, including episode 11, “Breaking Bad.” It may seem obvious, but fans aren’t so sure the episode will have anything to do with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Find out what fans have to say about the upcoming episode, which will air on Monday, August 1.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene in ‘Breaking Bad’ episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 episode titles

The first half of Better Call Saul Season 6’s episode titles were all pairs, including:

“Wine and Roses”

“Carrot and Stick”

“Rock and Hard Place”

“Hit and Run”

“Black and Blue”

“Axe and Grind”

“Plan and Execution”

The first two episode titles of the second half followed a similar format: “Point and Shoot” and “Fun and Games.” However, episode 10 was a single word — “Nippy.” Episode 11 is titled “Breaking Bad,” a nod to the original series. The titles for the final two episodes have not been released at publication.

Gene and Jeff return in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 was a black-and-white flash-forward of Saul Goodman’s post-Breaking Bad life as Gene Takavic. After Jeff (Pat Healy) the cabbie IDs him as his former self, Gene agrees to help Jeff with a con on the basis that he’ll protect his new identity.

Pat Healy as Jeff in ‘Breading Bad’ Episode | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The three images that have been released from the Better Call Saul episode “Breaking Bad” are black and white — two of Gene Takavic and one of Jeff (Pat Healy) in his mother’s kitchen. Some fans think the episode might focus on another Gene/Jeff con.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 might not have anything to do with ‘Breaking Bad’

Some fans think the episode title is merely a decoy. “Promo images came out and it’s Gene,” a Reddit user points out. “The title and synopsis is about Jeff and his friend running more cons for sure.”

Bob Odenkirk as Gene | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

“My prediction: this is chicanery,” said another Reddit user. “Jeff and Buddy will get greedy, try and do another heist, and it’ll blow up in their face.”

Walter and Jesse might appear in the ‘Breaking Bad’ episode of ‘Better Call Saul’

At this point, the episode might focus solely on Gene Takavic. However, these images could be from a portion of the episode.

“Those images could definitely be from the cold open or maybe it’s partial Gene and partial BB era,” one Reddit user pointed out. “I’m going to go in expecting another full Gene episode (which I don’t mind, I thought ‘Nippy’ was great and there’s a lot of Gene stuff that they can explore) and just be happy if Walt and Jesse appear.”

“It’d be really interested to see how Saul set up Walt with Gus [Giancarlo Esposito],” said another Redditor. “Like what was the convo with Mike [Jonathan Banks] like, that sort of thing.”

There are only three episodes left. Watch new episodes of Better Call Saul on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

