‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’

With only two episodes left, fan predictions about the Better Call Saul finale are getting proven wrong one by one. However, there are a few that could still be possible. Bob Odenkirk, who plays the show’s titular role, said one in nine fans get the end of the AMC series right. Below we unpack nine theories. Will one of them be correct?

Bob Odenkirk pays attention to ‘Better Call Saul’ fan theories

Odenkirk was a guest on the Today show on Aug. 2, 2022. Speaking about the final season of the AMC series, Odenkirk addressed the theories fans have about how it could all end for Saul Goodman.

“I read the comments,” said the actor. “I’d say about one out of every nine people gets it dead right, but I’m not gonna say which one.”

Kim might lead the cops to Gene in the ‘Better Call Saul’ finale

Kim (Rhea Seehorn) ends things with Jimmy in “Fun and Games,” but the two reconnect over the phone in “Breaking Bad.” Thomas Schnauz said we’ll get to hear that conversation, but one Reddit user thinks Kim could end up turning Gene/Saul/Jimmy in at the end of Better Call Saul. “Maybe she ‘accidentally’ leads the cops right to Gene,” they theorized.

Saul Goodman has to defend himself in court

Gene reverts back to his Saul Goodman ways of conning in “Breaking Bad” after discovering the government seized all of the money he hid away. But will he take things too far, get careless, and ultimately face trial for his crimes?

Get a lawyer.



“I think he’ll get caught … [and have to defend] himself for everything he’s done,” another Reddit user surmised. “Either he comes clean with the court … or pulls off one last ultimate scam to somehow become free again.”

Kim Wexler gets arrested

The teaser for episode 11 features cop cars. They could be showing up for Gene, who breaks into a home at the end of “Breaking Bad.” But the cops could also be after Kim. “I’m thinking that Kim gets arrested for the things she did with Jimmy,” reads another Reddit comment.

‘Better Call Saul’s finale will reveal Kim Wexler is the true villain

The prequel series details Saul’s origin story as Jimmy McGill. However, some fans think “… we’ve been watching Kim become the person to force Jimmy to become Saul.”

“Kim is the brains behind Saul, she creates his entire brand, how he acts and behaves, what he does, how he works, how he lives,” said a Redditor. “Gene is hiding from Kim. She’s worse than all of them and god help Gene if Kim finds him.”

Saul Goodman dies in the finale

Despite living under the pseudonym Gene Takavic, Saul still has connections to some dangerous people, including the Salamancas and neo-Nazis. He’s also a wanted fugitive. Could Gene’s days be numbered?

Kim Wexler ends up dying

At this point, Kim is still alive, but that could change in the last two episodes of Better Call Saul. “[It] would be maximum depressing for Kim to die and Saul to not know about it,” says another Redditor. His not knowing about Kim’s potential death would explain why he isn’t devastated in Breaking Bad and Gene being so hopeful in his storyline.

Kim and Jimmy reunite at the end of ‘Better Call Saul’

Knowing Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, this is the most unlikely thing to happen in the finale of Better Call Saul. Still, because Kim is alive, a reunion between the couple is possible.

Saul embraces his life as Gene in the finale

Throughout Better Call Saul, Gene’s story is told through black and white flashbacks, likely because his life in hiding is dull and somewhat meaningless. However, the show could end with a final full-color shot of Gene as he embraces the life he’s forced to live.

‘Better Call Saul’ ends anti-climatically

This would be a worst-case scenario and very unlike Gould and Gilligan, but one Redditor can see Gene’s story ending anticlimactically. They didn’t elaborate on what that would look like, but we can only imagine the poor guy preparing Cinnabon for the mall’s security guards for the rest of his life.

Which fan theory will be correct? Tune in Monday nights to find out. Better Call Saul airs at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

