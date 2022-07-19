‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9’s Flirty Sommelier Scene Reminds Fans Gus Fring Is Gay

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have hinted Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is gay, but Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 reinforces it. After a seemingly out of place conversation with a sommelier played by Reed Diamond, fans are more clued in to Gus Fring’s sexuality. Here’s an explanation of the wine scene from “Fun and Games,” plus the other times the series have hinted that Gus is gay.

Reed Diamond as David, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Reed Diamond’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 appearance

In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, a semi-relieved Gus Fring visits one of his favorite restaurants. There, he has a prolonged conversation with the sommelier, David.

The two discuss David’s college trip to Europe and rare bottles of wine. Gus shares how David inspired him to purchase a rare bottle of wine — a 1978 Cote Rotie. “I must say, you paint a compelling picture,” Gus tells him. “I went home that night and I bought a bottle. I’m saving it for a special occasion.”

“I would love to hear about it when you have that occasion,” David says. Then, he leave the conversation to pull an even rarer bottle for him, but Gus leaves the restaurant abruptly.

That’s because in the scene prior, Gus remembers his former business partner and implied romantic interest Maximino “Max” Arciniega (James Martinez). The character, who first comes up in Breaking Bad, was killed by Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis).

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring remembering Max | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The memory of losing Max to the cartel inspires Gus to leave David before their romance could continue. Ultimately, the fear of losing David like he did Max took over. In his mind, Gus’ enemies will see David as a tool they can use to hurt him. After all, in his line of work, having a personal life is almost impossible.

Gus Fring’s bottle of 1978 Cote Rotie from ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 costs thousands of dollars

The Cote Rotie is a very real and very expensive wine. It’s not currently available, but Wine.com lists the Cote Rotie at $3,799.97. Wine Searcher has the 1978 vintage Cote Rotie listed for $4,538.

Genuinely intrigued by "Gus Fring Orders Wine" as a #BetterCallSaul spin-off idea. — Jim Maiella (@jimmaiella) July 19, 2022

‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Caul Saul’ have previously hinted Gustavo Fring is gay

Max first appeared in Breaking Bad. He was Gus’ associate and the co-founder of Los Pollos Hermanos. However, when Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) found out Gus was giving away free samples of Max’s meth without his consent, Max was killed.

In the years that followed, Gus avenged Max’s death. In Breaking Bad, he kills Don Eladio by poisoning him. He does not get to kill Hector, though. Instead, Hector kills Gus with the aid of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and a homemade suicide bomb in “Face Off.”

Better Call Saul has also hinted at Gus Fring’s sexuality previously. In season 1 episode 1, “Magic Man,” Lalo makes a comment to Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda) regarding Gus’ sexuality. “Hector has this crazy idea in his head that somehow the chicken man might carry a grudge after he shot Fring’s boyfriend in the head,” Lalo tells Bolsa.

“You don’t understand Gustavo,” Bolsa replied. “With him it’s all business.” Bolsa was partially right — Gus put on the front that he’s all business, but after losing Max, his motivations are purely personal when it comes to the cartel.

Watch the final four episodes of Better Call Saul on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Jimmy Repeats a Familiar Line in New Teaser