‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Kim Wexler’s Possible Return After ‘Fun and Games’

After Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, Kim Wexler’s return seems unlikely in the last four episodes of the AMC series. In a recent interview, Rhea Seehorn did have something to say about the idea, though. Find out what the actor said of her Better Call Saul character’s possible return in the final four episodes, plus a theory about how Kim could come back into the narrative.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 “Fun and Games.”]

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Kim Wexler leaves the bar and breaks up with Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Several Better Call Saul fan theories said Kim Wexler would die in season 6. However,” Fun and Games” clarifies Kim’s fate.

After attending Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) memorial at HHM, Kim begins making moves that will drastically alter her life forever. She tells the bar she’s no longer interested in being a lawyer. Later, Kim has a conversation with Saul (Bob Odenkirk) about how they aren’t good for each other.

“I have had the time of my life with you,” Kim tells him in the episode. However, she can no longer justify the kind of cons she and Saul are pulling, especially when their latest scheme resulted in Howard’s death.

As we’ve seen in previous flashbacks, Kim’s penchant for cons began when she was a child. She learned from the best — her mother (Beth Hoyt). She first appeared in a season 5 flashback, then again in season 6 when she stole Kim’s iconic earrings. But Howard’s death was the last straw for Kim; one she won’t ever come back from.

Rhea Seehorn comments on Kim Wexler’s return in final episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’

With only four episodes left, some fans are hopeful they’ll see Kim Wexler again, or at least find out what happened after she broke up with Saul. In an interview with Collider, Seehorn refused to confirm or deny Kim’s return.

“I can’t answer that,” Seehorn said. “We’ll have to watch and see.”

She mentioned the Better Call Saul fans who “sleuthed out” when she was in Albuquerque filming and when she left, but explained how they shot things “out of sequence” for season 6. “So people were coming and going after they were traditionally wrapped [on] everything else,” Seehorn added.

“But I can say that this ending, the tragedy of the chapter that ended that you just watched, is real,” she said of Kim and Saul’s breakup. “There’s no tricks about that.”

Seehorn concluded: “Whether or not we see her again and in what capacity, I won’t spoil.”

Kim Wexler could return in ‘Better Call Saul’s final episodes under a new identity

Kim doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad because she broke up with Saul four years before those events take place. However, she could appear in the final four episodes under a new name.

We know Kim is aware of Best Quality Vacuum and the services they provide. As one fan pointed out on Reddit, she may have utilized those services after leaving Jimmy and her career as a lawyer.

“I called the number that was Kim’s cell phone and the number belongs to a landline in Albuquerque under the name Laura Montoya,” they said. “If you’re reading this in the future and Kim ends up being alive under the alias Laura Montoya, you’ll be one of a few people who know my detective skills. If Laura Montoya is not an alias or connection to Kim or BCS, then you’ll know that Vince Gilligan used a real woman’s number for some wild reason.”

Could Kim appear one last time? Watch the final four episodes of Better Call Saul on AMC. New episodes air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

