‘Better Call Saul’s ‘Fun and Games’ Wasn’t the Last Time We’ll See Jimmy McGill, According to Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 ended with Jimmy McGill fully embracing his alter ego Saul Goodman. However, the show’s titular star Bob Odenkirk says there’s still more Jimmy to come. Here’s what we know about Jimmy McGill’s return in the final episodes of Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Bob Odenkirk says ‘another iteration of Jimmy’ will appear in ‘Better Call Saul’s final season

We know Jimmy ends up fully embracing Saul Goodman by the time the storyline reaches Breaking Bad. However, there’s still a bit of Jimmy left to be seen in Better Call Saul.

“There’s yet another iteration of Jimmy on his way,” Odenkirk told Entertainment Weekly. “If you can believe it. I can’t wait for everyone to see these [episodes]. They’re just so great. There’s a lot in there. A lot of story and a whole new bunch of stuff.”

Will Jimmy McGill return in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10?

As for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10, Odenkirk said very little. “Pop goes the weasel,” he teased. Fans will have to tune in Monday night to find out if Jimmy appears or it’s a Saul Goodman-focused episode.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans think they’ll get to see a ‘post-Gene Jimmy’ in the final season

Better Call Saul fans on Reddit dissected Odenkirk’s comment and began to theorize what this “iteration” of Jimmy could mean. Many think the show will end with Jimmy embracing his true self once again after living under the pseudonym Gene Takavic — the person he becomes after the events in Breaking Bad.

Others are hoping Jimmy and Kim’s [Rhea Seehorn] relationship will make it. “Perhaps this other version of Jimmy/Saul/Gene is the one that can wind up with Kim for good,” said one Redditor. “At least that’s my hope!”

Carol Burnett’s ‘Better Call Saul’ appearance is also coming up

With only four episodes remaining, many fans are gearing up to see Carol Burnett finally appear in Better Call Saul. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett told MovieMaker.

Burnett’s involvement in the final season of Better Call Saul has been kept close to the vest. Very little has been revealed about her character save for her name, Marion. AMC has not confirmed how many episodes she will appear in, either.

Like this new “iteration of Jimmy,” fans have some ideas about Burnett’s role. “The show has to resolve and close the Sandpiper Crossing class-action lawsuit before the series ends, so I predict Carol Burnett will play a Sandpiper resident who is involved in the lawsuit in some manner. She’s the right age to play that,” one Reddit user predicted.

This could be the case, but other fans can also see Burnett playing the mother of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) or Kim Wexler. Still, other fans think she could be part of the Salamanca family, especially after she posted photos with Michael Mando and Tony Dalton.

Whoever Burnett is in the story of Better Call Saul will be important. Odenkirk teased Burnett’s appearance during that same interview with Entertainment Weekly. “As you know, Carol Burnett will be joining us,” he said. “And that’s a big story.”

There are only four episodes left. Watch Better Call Saul Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

