Betty White’s LA House Sold For More Than $10 Million

Betty White, best known as a star of the TV series The Golden Girls, was an American institution and pop culture icon. She entered the entertainment industry at an early age, which continued throughout her life. White boasted one of the longest, most successful careers in entertainment. And when she died in December 2021, the whole world mourned. In the months following her death, White’s estate was dissolved. In April 2022, her longtime house in Brentwood, Los Angeles, was listed on the market for a surprisingly reasonable price.

Betty White was known as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

Actor Betty White attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

White got her start in television, appearing in productions like The Betty White Show and Date with the Angels. She was also a staple presence in game shows, making guest appearances on Match Game, Password, To Tell the Truth, and The Hollywood Squares. All throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and into the ’80s, White continued to advance her career as a television and film star, receiving renown for her versatility and charm.

In 1985, White was cast as Rose Nylund on the TV show The Golden Girls. The show did much to cement White’s superstar status. Even at an age when most actors slow down, White was just getting started. In 2010, White began starring in the sitcom Hot in Cleveland, proving that she still had the unique ability to act in an ensemble comedy. Just as White was preparing to celebrate her 100th birthday, she died in December 2021. Her death was the end of an era, and to this day, fans are still mourning “America’s Sweetheart.”

How much did Betty White sell her Los Angeles house for?

A few months after White’s death, her home in the Brentwood Los Angeles neighborhood went on the market. According to Taste of Country, the home was listed in April 2022. It was sold by June for the price of $10,678,000. While the price initially seems high, it breaks down to $3,491 per square foot and a monthly payment of around $55,800.

White’s Brentwood home is a relatively modest estate, with none of the expensive trappings that normally go along with celebrity homes. The gated home features beautiful landscaping. While the listing didn’t feature any interior photos, according to Taste of Country, the home’s location, in the extremely exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, means that numerous buyers were eager to purchase the home – even without the celebrity connection.

Betty White’s Carmel home was listed for sale in early 2022

The star lived in her Brentwood property when she was preparing for acting jobs. But Betty White really had a fondness for her house in Carmel, California. Taste of Country reports that the oceanfront property was listed in March 2022 for an asking price of $7.95 million. The four-bedroom, 3,621-square-foot estate features oversized windows and a wealth of natural light. It sold for nearly three million more than the asking price with a buyer striking a deal in April 2022.

White once allowed fans a special look at her home when she hosted an MTV-style tour of the property. After showing off her “fish collection” and built-in aquarium, White led the cameras to her bedroom. “This is where the magic happens,” she explained. When the camera panned to a magician doing magic tricks next to her bed, viewers were reminded of White’s special sense of humor and self-deprecating way with words.

