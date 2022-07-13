Beyoncé Gave Lizzo ‘Hope’ When She Dropped Out of College

Lizzo has undoubtedly had an impressive rise to fame. The musician has taken the world by storm. She’s now expanded her reach into a successful shapewear line, an exciting new reality TV show, and much more. With a new album on July 15, Lizzo is set to make a huge splash this summer. So, where did her inspiration come from? Like many others, she cites Beyoncé as a source of “hope.”

Beyoncé has had a big influence on Lizzo

Most fans already know Lizzo loves Beyoncé so much she named her flute after the pop star’s alter ego. Sasha Flute is an homage to Sasha Fierce, a persona Beyoncé created for herself. With her 2008 album I Am Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé explained she calls on the power of this created persona when she needs to feel more bold and brave.

Bold and brave are certainly words that fans have used to describe Lizzo. The star is known for her unapologetic body positivity, inspiring millions of fans while shutting down cutting and cruel comments. She turned the pain from those jeers into the hit “Rumors,” which is just one more example of how the star can call upon bravery in the face of obstacles.

Lizzo turned to Beyoncé’s music when she was at a low point

While appearing on a “Carpool Karaoke” segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lizzo opened up about her respect for Beyoncé and where that admiration began.

“When I dropped out of college, and I was really depressed, I listed to [Beyoncé’s 2006 album] B’Day on repeat, and I would just sing B’Day all the time. And I was like, ‘I’m going to be a singer. I’m going to be a singer.’ The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel,” Lizzo explained to Corden. “She’s been my north star.”

With that context, it’s sweet to recall how Beyoncé sent Lizzo a happy birthday message in 2020. “I don’t know how to ACT,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, sharing the news with her fans. “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing Destiny’s Child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You!”

Lizzo’s future is looking bright

I WAS GONNA ANNOUNCE MY ALBUM LISTENING EVENT ON TWITTER BUT THE WHOLE WEEKEND ALREADY SOLD OUT IN 45 MINS…



IMA FIND A WAY TO GET IT STREAMING BECAUSE YOU DONT WANNA MISS THE #LIZZOVERSE HOE! pic.twitter.com/RkrRoxJg8e — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 11, 2022

With the upcoming release of her 2022 album Special, Lizzo reminds everyone of how she got to this level of fame. The trained flutist and talented vocalist has been no stranger to exciting and creative collaborations — much like her icon Beyoncé, who frequently crosses genres and expectations with collaborations.

As NME reports, the tracklist for Special suggests that Lizzo has named a song “Coldplay.” Could that hint at some surprise collaborations on the project?

Lizzo is definitely staying busy. She’s the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary as part of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s The Defiant Ones series. And she’s following her new album up with a North American tour that kicks off in September, along with a Lizzoverse Light Show that sold out in hours. Clearly, she’s coming for her fellow Texas-born artist’s level of stardom.

