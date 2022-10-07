‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Beat an Oscar Winner and More for the Role of Penny

After 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Penny. Kaley Cuoco is the only Penny now. But, Cuoco was not the first choice for Penny, and in fact several other well known actors were up for the role.

L-R: Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter published an excerpt from the upcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff. Cast members and producers shared the story of the other Pennys. The book comes out Oct. 11.

Jim Parsons auditioned with Marisa Tomei for ‘The Big Bang Theory’

By 2007, Marisa Tomei had already won an Oscar and would have been an older neighbor to Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons). Parsons remembers auditioning with Tomei for The Big Bang Theory.

RELATED: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Let Melissa Rauch Keep 1 Important Bernadette Prop

“I had the part of Sheldon for a long time before everything was settled,” Parsons told Radloff. “I read with Marisa Tomei. Johnny was cast by then, but he was doing a play in New York. I had come back to read with her. I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [Casting Directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they said, ‘Well, she was kind of really auditioning you.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’ But oh my gosh what a different world that would have been.”

Kaley Cuoco was not the only younger Penny either

Cuoco had auditioned for Penny but The Big Bang Theory was going in a different direction at first. Some other name actors were up for the role, which was named Katie back then.

“Tara Reid also came in for the role of Katie, and I think Elizabeth Berkley went to network for the role, too,” co-creator Bill Prady said. “She was terrific.”

Amanda Walsh also auditioned for Katie.

Last week a certain #bigbangtheory cast member and I filmed some fun content on the original set, which is on the Warner Bros. lot on their studio tour to promote the new book, coming next Tuesday, 10/11. Any guesses who? #TheBigBangTheory #TheBigBangTheoryBook ⚡️???? pic.twitter.com/vEwN2JPu30 — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) October 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Shares What She Misses Most About the Sitcom

“I went in for the role of Katie for Big Bang and had a really positive first audition, and I loved the script,” Walsh said. “But I wasn’t cast.”

‘The Big Bang Theory’ finally came back around to Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco was in the first round of Big Bang Theory auditions. At the time, the role was different. By the time they created Penny, Cuoco was right for the part.

“Kaley Cuoco went to the network and tested for the first pilot of Big Bang,” Miller said. “She’s so sunny and bubbly, and they just loved her, but she just didn’t bring the dark qualities. She just wasn’t the essence of Penny in that first incarnation.”

Cuoco had made her peace with losing the role before The Big Bang Theory came back to her.

“I loved the role, and I loved Chuck [Lorre],” Cuoco said. “I had worked with him when I was fourteen or fifteen on a pilot called Nathan’s Choice. Chuck really wanted me for the role of Katie, and I was definitely bummed when I didn’t get it, but I kind of have a way of moving on because you have to.”

RELATED: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Reveals the Best Part About Not Playing Sheldon Anymore