‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury

Big Brother showmances have a unique and close bond. So it can be heartbreaking for them to split up. Find out what Kyle Capener asked Alyssa Snider about their plan if he’s evicted.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 24, 2022.]

Kyle is on the block on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: Are ‘Big Brother’ Producers Helping Season 24’s Cast? Alums Weigh In!

This has been a rough week for Kyle. He’s outdoor in Dyre Fest under Terrance Higgins’ Head of Household (HOH) reign.

Terrance was floating around the idea of putting him and Alyssa on the block to backdoor Joseph Abdin. He knew he had to do something to save them and told Terrance all about The Leftovers alliance.

Kyle also revealed this information to Alyssa. “Kyle has known that there has been like a bigger plan going on the whole time. And he knew all these people were working against me, and he didn’t clue me in at all? I just don’t understand why,” Alyssa said in the diary room. He apologized, and she forgave him.

It worked, and he put Joseph and Matt “Turner” Turner. However, his plan didn’t work for long. Terrance won the power of veto and used it on Turner. He then put Kyle on the block.

Alyssa agrees to leave next week after Kyle on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: All the ‘Big Brother 24’ Subtle Nods to Kyle and Alyssa’s Hookup

On Aug. 24, Kyle talked about being worried it would be his last day with Alyssa. She told him it wasn’t, but he continued to talk.

“You know what I think? I already won because I met you,” he told her. “Well, thank you,” she replied.

“If I go, you have to go next week so we can have a full month in the jury house. You down?” he asked. “You’re not going,” she said. “You down?” he asked again. “Yeah, I’ll be there,” she agreed.

Alyssa previously claimed she wasn’t able to play the game because of Kyle and The Leftovers. She told Terrance she was ready to play now they had this information. But it looks like her game is lasting on the condition that Kyle is still in the house.

What are Kyle and Alyssa’s plans for the future?

‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider | CBS

There is a good chance that Kyle will make it through the eviction. He made a plan to work with Terrance, Alyssa, and Turner once they returned to the house. They’ll have to win HOH to make a big move against the alliance.

The Leftovers already talked about targeting Kyle and Alyssa if Joseph doesn’t return. So it looks like the showmance is focused on working together finally after spending so many weeks on the opposite sides of the house.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa on Worsening Dyre Fest Conditions, ‘Please Help Me’