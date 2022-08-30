‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Debates Breaking up With Kyle and Confirms ‘Special Person’ Back Home

Big Brother 24 houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider have been boyfriend and girlfriend for a couple of weeks. However, it’s likely over due to the exposure of Kyle’s “all white alliance” plans. Alyssa admitted she’ll probably end things with him and confirmed she does have a boyfriend back home.

Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider had a flirty relationship before getting into a showmance. The pair made it official during Week 6 when he asked her to become his girlfriend.

A week later, he ditched his comfortable position in the seven-person Leftovers alliance to save her. However, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes then exposed his pitch to align with the white Houseguests due to his assumptions that the people of color were working together, similar to last season’s Cookout.

As a result, Alyssa has started to distance herself from him and appears to end their relationship. She talked to Brittany, who pointed out the difficulty of going through a breakup while playing a televised game. Alyssa agreed, adding that she had a “special person” before entering the house but decided to say “to hell with it” to get with Kyle. “This became my reality very quickly,” she revealed.

However, in a later conversation with Matt “Turner,” the Florida native claimed they didn’t break up. Although she wants “time” to figure it out, Alyssa admitted she would likely end their relationship on Thursday. She clarified, explaining that he emotionally asked her to break up with him and that she told him she could only remain friends with him.

Alyssa previously claimed Kyle’s shirtless TikToks gave her the ‘ick’

A few weeks ago, after the Week 5 Power of Veto competition, Alyssa went to Jasmine Davis for advice on her relationship with Kyle.

The unemployed Utah native is a social media influencer and predominantly posts videos of himself dancing to TikTok. She confessed thinking about his “thirst traps” and shirtless dancing videos gave her “the ick,” considering it “weird.”

When Jasmine admitted it wouldn’t bother her if her husband did it, Alyssa questioned it. “He’s 30, lives with his mom, and does shirtless TikTok dances,” she emphasized.

“I’m like..” she said before making a face. Even though his internet persona seemingly didn’t sit well with her, the two continued to get closer, eventually becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

Alyssa’s boyfriend already confirmed their relationship

Following the blindside of her close ally Ameerah Jones in Week 3, the Florida native emotionally told Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor that she would rather be back home with her “person.”

Joseph and Monte, who were loyal to Kyle through alliance The Pound, told him what she said, warning him as their showmance was heating at the time.

Feeling betrayed, the Utah native didn’t want to save her the next week with the Power of Veto. However, they talked about it, and Alyssa claimed they didn’t have a serious relationship. The alleged boyfriend, Joe Doyle, took to Twitter to confirm the two were dating by posting a picture of them with their fingers interlocked from June 20, only a few weeks before she entered the house.

Clearly upset about her showmance with Kyle, he promised he wouldn’t give her the “time of day” again. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

