‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Dumps Kyle, ‘You Never Fought for Me’

The one showmance on Big Brother 24 crashed and burned. Alyssa Snider dumped Kyle Capener after his big scandal. But are they over for good?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 30, 2022.]

Kyle apologizes to Alyssa on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

Kyle and Alyssa talked in a bedroom privately on Aug. 30. He told her that he accepts all consequences for his racist actions and appreciates her understanding. “I appreciate you, and I’m sorry,” he told her while crying. “I cried so much, and I’m so sick of it.”

Alyssa told him, “Thank you, I had a meeting with the therapist this morning.” She said it helped her figure out her thoughts separating the game and personal factors.

“Before coming into this game, I’m always the person who has to like fix someone or like help someone, and when I say that, I would’ve done anything for you in here,” she told him. “I 100 percent would have ‘til absolutely forever. Even in this situation of the group meeting like I know that you messed up, and I still would’ve supported you and helped you and given you the best advice that I could have.”

“But I am not the person that I was before who would just stay and get–take a lot,” Alyssa later said. “So I think I need to watch the show, and I need to see the conversations that have happened. And I need to see what was real and what was said and not said before I can decide if this is a relationship I want to be in because when I tell you that I love you, I don’t say it lightly.”

Alyssa says Kyle would’ve chose his ‘Big Brother’ game over her

Kyle kept saying “yeah” as he listened. Alyssa admitted there were a handful of times when she felt her heart break.

She then said, “You never fought for me. Even though I know you didn’t use the veto one time. But at the end of the day, you would’ve picked yourself over me for sure, and that’s not somebody that I want to have babies with and imagine my life with. I feel like I deserve a little bit better than that.”

Kyle answers if their relationship is real

Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Alyssa asked him if their relationship was real to him. He said it was, but he wanted to wait for after the season to tell her he loved her.

“I lied so much in this game,” he told her. “But my feelings for you and what I think about you as a person were all genuine.”

Kyle said he hopes they could explore something outside of the game, and she agreed. “I don’t think we should leave this game in a relationship,” Alyssa told him.

So the showmance is over, and it’s likely Kyle will join the jury. Alyssa plans to move forward working with Terrance Higgins, Matt “Turner,” and possibly Brittany Hoopes.

