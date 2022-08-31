‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa and Kyle Reveal How Often They Hooked up in the House

Big Brother 24 showmance Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener didn’t last long as she dumped him two weeks after they officially began dating. During another conversation, the pair revealed how often they hooked up in the house.

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener reveal how many times they hooked up during ‘Big Brother 24’

After initially planning to wait until Thursday, Alyssa Snider decided to break up with Kyle Capener on Tuesday night. However, they were cuddling together a few hours later in his bed.

During the conversation, Alyssa appeared to stick to her choice, insisting she knew what was best for her life. He agreed and promised he wouldn’t “fight” her decision. They continued to get closer under the covers, and Alyssa claimed she wanted to be with him one more time, then they could officially go their separate ways.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Debates Breaking up With Kyle and Confirms ‘Special Person’ Back Home

The two also revealed how often they hooked up in the house, admitting to having sex four times: twice in the Bubble Room and twice in the Have-Not room.

Kyle then tried to talk game with Alyssa as he promised her his voice if she caused frontrunner Michael Bruner’s eviction. However, it didn’t last long as the two made their way under the covers together.

Alyssa dumped Kyle because he never ‘fought’ for her

On Tuesday, Kyle talked with several houseguests about why his “all white alliance” pitch offended them. At one point, he privately spoke to Alyssa, who dumped him.

He apologized to her before beginning to cry. She claimed she’s “happy” they met and promised the breakup didn’t have to do with current “things” going on in the house. Instead, the Florida native wants to part ways because she feels Kyle never “fought” for her.

Raise your hand if you’re as ecstatic as #BBKyle ✋ An all-new episode of #BB24 starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/uTGX9Zh2U4 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 4, 2022

Aside from not using the Power of Veto during Week 6 when he figured out she would become a backdoor option, Alyssa thought he didn’t have her back in the game. “You would’ve picked yourself over me,” she noted. Alyssa continued, pointing out that she didn’t want to start a family with someone who portrays those qualities.

“I deserve better than that,” she asserted. Additionally, she claimed she refused to “stand behind someone who won’t stand behind her.” Kyle seemingly understands but hopes there’s still a “chance” for reconciliation following the season.

Kyle seemingly threw away his game for Alyssa

During Big Brother 24 Week 3, Alyssa found herself nominated for eviction. When Kyle and his “Festie Bestie” Daniel Durston won the Power of Veto, she assumed he would take her off the block as they had a flirty relationship at the time.

However, Kyle initially resisted, appearing bothered by the revelation that Alyssa might have a boyfriend back home. Daniel used the Veto anyway, hoping to get Taylor Hale out of the house. A couple of weeks later, the pair got into an official relationship, and he protected her by refusing to participate in the plan to the backdoor, which started the cracks in the dominating seven-person alliance, The Leftovers.

The house is divided once again!?See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/vNCJBmzWuV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 29, 2022

During the Split House twist in Week 7, Kyle threw away his comfortable position in the group to protect the couple. He exposed the group to then Head of Household Terrance Higgins, eventually resulting in ally Joseph Abdin’s eviction.

Instead of attempting to get right with his old alliance, Kyle created a new one with Alyssa, Terrance, and Matt “Turner.” His betrayal ultimately resulted in Brittany Hoopes and Michael exposing his “all white alliance” plan, causing nearly everyone else to turn on him. Although Kyle lied to Alyssa several times before they became boyfriend and girlfriend, he appeared to throw away his game for her. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Calls Joseph a ‘Scumbag’ and Hopes Viewers See His ‘True Character’