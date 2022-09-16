‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa on Her ‘Over Exaggerated’ Comments About Joseph and Not Being as Angry With Kyle

Big Brother 24 showed a showmance crashing and burning to leave one person to play alone. Showbiz Cheat Sheet sent Alyssa Snider questions about her relationship with Kyle Capener and her game. We received her prerecorded answers through Zoom on Sept. 16.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 15, 2022.]

Why Alyssa didn’t work more with Kyle

Q: Why didn’t you push Kyle to include you in his game more?

Alyssa: I think I was very blind to Kyle’s game because I thought I was the center of it. I thought he was telling me everything. And when he said, ‘Just trust me.’ I thought he was working to keep–I thought that was us working together in the game. So maybe I was naive, but I thought that we were working together.

Alyssa on being angry with Joseph

Q: After Joseph [Abdin] was evicted, you lied to Taylor [Hale] about him betraying her. Why?

Alyssa: At the end of the day, Joseph did betray her. He said a lot of things, in Dyre Fest, about a lot of people. I was very hurt and confused going into the house. And I think going back in the house and me being the last person that Taylor talked to or pulled aside, I was very hurt. So I over exaggerated a lot of things that happened out there.

Q: What do you have to say to fans who are confused why you were so angry at Joseph who, didn’t really lie to you, yet you never showed as much anger to Kyle who, you caught in lies repeatedly?

Alyssa: Joseph didn’t lie to me directly, but he lied about me to a lot of people. So from what I was hearing, Joseph made me seem like some crazy Big Brother savage that would have voted out my showmance or my best friend, which just wasn’t true. So I was very angry that he was making me out to be this false narrative of a completely different person. Kyle, I did care about him a lot, but he never made me seem like anything. I’m not.

Why Alyssa stayed with Kyle

Q: You told Kyle you were angry about how he treated you. But you stuck beside him after that. How much did that have to do with love, and how much was it that you were isolated in the game?

Alyssa: I think pretty much all of it had to do with love, and it’s not even romantic love. If I had someone in the house that was my true best friend like Turner and he was lying to me, which he was. He was also in The Leftovers, but I stood by him, and I loved him no matter what because when I really care about people, I care about them hard. So, unfortunately, that is a fault on my end. But at the end of the day, I still love and care about him. So that was a big part of that.

Q: You once agreed to follow Kyle to the jury house if he got evicted in Dyre Fest. Now that you got to play your game without him for a few weeks, do you think it would’ve been a good thing or a bad thing if you did follow Kyle to the jury house after that week?

Alyssa: I am so happy that I did not follow him to that jury house. I had so much fun playing my own game and actually being able to strategize and work with different people in the house. That I am so happy I stayed in there.

