‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Reacts to Kyle Coming Clean About The Leftovers

Big Brother 24 has a showmance at odds with the majority alliance. Kyle Capener finally told Alyssa Snider more about his game, and she had an important question.

Alyssa reacts to Kyle outing The Leftovers on ‘Big Brother 24’

The Aug. 21 episode showed Kyle scrambling to save himself and Alyssa from the block. He did that by telling Alyssa and Terrance Higgins about The Leftovers.

“I’ve been wanting to tell us about The Leftovers for a while now, and I need to make a big move to save Alyssa and I this week,” Kyle said in the diary room. “Moving forward, she’s a number for me. She would never put me up, and if someone else tells her, I’m gonna lose all trust with Alyssa.”

Kyle privately told Alyssa that The Leftovers came together the week leading up to Ameerah Jones’ eviction. He said the following evictions were also targets of the alliance.

“Kyle has known that there has been like a bigger plan going on the whole time. And he knew all these people were working against me, and he didn’t clue me in at all? I just don’t understand why,” Alyssa said in the diary room.

Kyle apologized for not telling her earlier. He claimed the alliance was “sketched” by their showmance, and that’s why he asked her for space. He then said Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin, and Monte Taylor came at him hard last week when he had the veto in hopes to backdoor her. “It was bad,” he said.

Alyssa didn’t look thrilled about the news. But she told Terrance she’s ready to play this game, knowing it hasn’t been in her hands.

Kyle still hasn’t revealed he betrayed Alyssa

Kyle conveniently didn’t tell Terrance that he was the one who started The Leftovers. He claimed Monte and Joseph were the leaders to put a bigger target on their backs.

He also didn’t tell Alyssa that he formed it and used all the information she gave him about the Girls’ Girls alliance and Old School. Whenever Alyssa finds that out, she might have a very different reaction to what she had in the episode.

For now, she knows Kyle is her biggest defense against the alliance. She’ll have a tough time if either of them doesn’t win HOH next week.

Alyssa previously called out Kyle for betraying her before

Alyssa immediately knew something was wrong after Ameerah was evicted. She confronted Kyle about voting out her friend.

“I don’t f***ing have you,” she told him. “I don’t understand. I don’t understand why your first thought wasn’t, ‘Maybe I should say something to Alyssa.’ You just don’t care?”

Kyle apologized and claimed he did have her back. They were able to move forward with their relationship.

Kyle’s short-term plan worked. Terrance put Matt “Turner” Turner and Joseph on the block. The next episode will be focused on the veto competitions.

