‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener Break up, ‘Have a Lot of Healing to Do’

Multiple couples formed throughout Big Brother 24. One of them gave an update that they’re no longer together. Kyle Capener posted about healing alone after his breakup with Alyssa Snider.

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener’s rollercoaster relationship on ‘Big Brother 24’

The TikTok content creator and the customer service rep met in the Big Brother house last summer. They were instantly attracted to each other, but Kyle struggled to balance that with strategy.

Throughout most of the season, he hid being in The Leftovers alliance from her. He took out Alyssa’s allies one by one. He didn’t start being honest with her until the split house twist when he decided to betray his allies.

The next week Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes revealed he tried to make an alliance to take out the non-white players. Alyssa broke up with him, and he was evicted from the house.

The former couple reunited in the jury house and gave an update to fans at the reunion. “Oh my gosh, I mean, I think it’s clear how much I love this girl,” he told Julie Chen Moonves. “I hope things work out at the end of the day. But again, we obviously need some time to watch the season and go from there. But I also am very hopeful.”

Kyle Capener announced his breakup with Alyssa Snider after ‘Big Brother 24’

On Jan. 26, Kyle sent a message to his fans in his Instagram Story revealing his relationship with Alyssa is over. This is after they revealed they were back together in October.

“As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life,” he wrote. “Healing that needs to be done on my own, so with a heavy heart Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart.”

“We want to assure you that this decision was made with a lot of love and consideration for each others mental health,” the statement continued. “We are still on good terms and will continue to support each other in all aspects of our lives and hope that you’ll do the same.”

Kyle went on to thank fans for their support. He ended it with, “We still love and care for each other deeply, and we look forward to the future with hope and positivity.” Kyle and Alyssa signed off the statement. Alyssa shared Kyle’s post on her Instagram Story.

The couple was still posting about their travels recently

The announcement might come as a surprise to fans because the couple was still posting about their relationship. On Jan. 8, Alyssa shared pictures and videos of enjoying Athens with Kyle.

“Such a beautiful way to end our trip,” she captioned the post. “It’s safe to say I’ve turned Kyle into a dog, flower, and breakfast guy. From falling in love with London, seeing the Eiffel Tower for the first time, eating the BEST food we’ve ever had in Italy… to going to the hospital in Athens (never again) Seeing some of the most incredible places with the person I love the most is so special. Beyond grateful for this life.”

Kyle shared pictures from the trip on Jan. 13. “And with that… the Europe trip has come to an end! Santorini was so beautiful and couldn’t have picked a better place to start 2023. So excited for what the new year has to offer!” he wrote in the caption.