‘Big Brother 24’: Ameerah Downplays Taylor’s Concerns of Racism in the House

It’s not a secret that racism could affect the Big Brother game. But is that what’s happening this season? Ameerah Jones talks about Taylor Hale’s concerns, and Tiffany Mitchell from last season weighs in.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on July 25, 2022.]

Ameerah talks about Taylor’s concerns about racism in ‘Big Brother 24’

Let’s do this West Coast!?? Two hours of #BB24 starts NOW!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Tn1YOw6y1L — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 25, 2022

Ameerah asked Jasmine Davis, Nicole Layog, and Alyssa Snider how she should behave for the rest of the week to better her game on the live feeds on July 25. “You know last night Taylor told me she was rooting for me to win this thing?” she told them.

“She thinks that because of her being a Black woman, she has to like down a lot of her strong traits in the house,” Ameerah added. “What are they?” Jasmine asked.

“I’m not saying this so we could talk crap about her,” Ameerah claimed. “I’m just curious,” Jasmine replied.

Ameerah Jones on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“She was concerned like as a Black woman she was like ‘Look at you, people think you’re a robot,’” Ameerah said. “And she was like, ‘You know they look at me and think I’m just this manipulative person, and she’s like, ‘I just wanna let you know when I get evicted this week, I’m rooting for you.’”

“But I told her, ‘I hear you, but what about Jasmine?’ Because people haven’t put that label on you at all,” Ameerah said. She claimed Taylor said, “I don’t know,” and brushed it off. Jasmine claimed that was a “slap in my face.” Jasmine claimed people always think she has it easy because she’s “mixed up with something else” and looks a certain way.

“People have done that to me too,” Ameerah told her. She then returned to talking about Taylor. “She was being 100 percent real with me. Like she was talking to me like me, and her were like kicking it in Detroit or some sh*t.” Jasmine then asked Ameerah, “Aren’t you mixed? That’s what’s so weird.” Ameerah then recognized bias could come into play with this game since she’s on the block.

Tiffany Mitchell responds to Ameerah and Tiffany talking about The Cookout

IMO if Ameerah would've had Taylor's back, Taylor would've had hers and she might not be on the block today. #bb24 https://t.co/nvKywo2WzS — Tiffany Mitchell ? (@absolutelytiff) July 26, 2022

Last season’s houseguests are paying close attention to this season. A fan tweeted a video of Ameerah and Taylor talking.

“It’s really f*cking annoying because you know why I came here, and to have both Black women backdoored in the first three weeks of the season, it’s like, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me? Next to a Black man!’” Taylor said.

“And people wonder why The Cookout exists like,” Ameerah added before laughing. “Damn, I know there’s gotta be a bigger threat in this house than me. I know there’s gotta be.”

Tiffany Mitchell tweeted, “IMO if Ameerah would’ve had Taylor’s back, Taylor would’ve had hers, and she might not be on the block today. #bb24” in response to this.

Taylor is now working with The Leftovers alliance, which planned to backdoor Ameerah. She’s currently on the block with Terrance Higgins.