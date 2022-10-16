‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Admits Finding out Turner Didn’t Like Her Was a ‘Bummer’

Big Brother 24 houseguest Matt “Turner” won Head of Household three times and nominated Brittany Hoopes every time. She knew they both targeted each other in the game but didn’t realize he didn’t like her as a person, something she called a “bummer” to find out.

Shortly after returning home from Big Brother 24, Brittany Hoopes shared that she intended to watch the season back and answer questions from the fans.

Responding to a viewer on her Instagram story who wondered if her opinion of anyone had changed since watching the episodes, the Austin-based hypnotherapist claimed it didn’t.

However, she did discover another houseguest’s true feelings about her. According to Brittany, she knew she and Matt “Turner” were targeting each other in the game.

Even so, the Texas native admitted she didn’t know “how much he just generally didn’t like me as a person.” Brittany called it a “bummer” as she thought they had a decent non-game-related relationship.

Brittany and Turner worked together in the Leftovers

During Week 3, The Pound (Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, and Turner) created the alliance The Leftovers after Turner, then-Head of Household, nominated Michael Bruner and Brittany for eviction. The group brought in the Festie Bestie pair and eventual winner Taylor Hale, as they considered themselves outsiders.

Brittany and Turner appeared to get along as allies until Kyle axed the seven-person alliance by exposing them during Week 7’s Split House twist. Turner also seceded, joining Kyle’s newly formed After Party, and won the outgoing HOH. He revealed his true allegiance by officially turning on the Leftovers by nominating Brittany and Taylor.

However, Michael saved her with the Veto, and the two exposed Kyle’s all-white alliance pitch, effectively turning the house against him. Not wanting to associate with his offensive theory, Turner turned on his ally, backdooring Kyle. However, some houseguests, namely Terrance Higgins, Turner, and Monte, accused Michael and Brittany of conveniently releasing the information for a time when it benefited them.

When Michael became the outgoing HOH, Brittany encouraged him to target Turner as she pointed out the two are each other’s biggest threats regarding competition wins. However, Michael wanted to protect a deal he made with Turner for backdooring Kyle and went after Terrance instead.

Turner and Brittany stopped getting along after Alyssa Snider’s eviction

Immediately following Terrance’s exit, the houseguests competed in their second Double Eviction. Turner won HOH and backdoored Michael when Monte secured the Veto, breaking his promise not to target other LGBT+ contestants.

The move put Michael on the block with Brittany, and he threw her under the bus in a final plea, upsetting her. After Michael’s exit, Brittany knew her days were numbered but still continued to play. However, her relationship with Turner deteriorated.

During Alyssa Snider’s last week in the house, Brittany tried to flip the votes and attempted to get Turner to save her.

She used their friendship when trying to stir the pot, upsetting Turner, eventually reducing him to tears. He tried to talk to her in the bathroom about her move to keep Alyssa, but she refused to speak to him about it, angering him more. Turner frequently talked about his annoyance with Brittany and his strong desire to get her out of the house, as he didn’t consider her someone he could trust.

