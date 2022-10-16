‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Regrets Not Defending Taylor During Daniel Blow-Up

Big Brother 24 houseguest Brittany Hoopes was standing in the bathroom when Daniel Durston infamously blew up on Taylor Hale but didn’t say anything. Following the season, she revealed she regretted her decision to remain quiet.

Brittany Hoopes regretted not defending Taylor Hale when Daniel Durston blew up on her

A couple of weeks after Big Brother 24 concluded, fourth-place finisher Brittany Hoopes opened up about her experience on her Instagram story.

In the October 2022 question and answer, a follower asked her about anything she regretted during her time in the house.

Brittany admitted she wished she would have defended winner Taylor Hale when Daniel Durston blew up on her in front of the other houseguests.

According to the Texas native, she usually would have stood up for Taylor in that situation but admitted she had difficulty differentiating between real and fake in the BB house. “I know many of us in the house had this regret,” she closed, as no one said anything while Daniel yelled at Taylor and blamed her for causing Paloma Aguilar’s self-eviction.

Daniel accused Taylor of playing mind games

During Week 1, Daniel was Head of Household. When Monte Taylor and Paloma painted Taylor as a target, he quickly ran with it and backdoored her, wanting to gain favor with the house.

However, Taylor remained in the competition when Paloma self-evicted by the end of the first week, citing mental health. A couple of weeks later, Daniel’s final two ally Nicole Layog intentionally paired with Taylor for Festie Besties, believing the Michigan native would get evicted over her if they got nominated together.

When Nicole realized she would have to throw a competition to guarantee Taylor ended up on the block, she got emotional. Taylor tried to comfort her Festie Bestie by encouraging her to put her mental health first, which annoyed Nicole. She relayed the situation to Daniel, who rudely confronted Taylor over it in a blow-up that likely solidified him as the franchise’s next villain.

He accused her of playing mind games with Nicole and blamed her for causing Paloma to “spiral,” eventually reducing Taylor to tears. Although no one said anything at the moment, it partly led to the creation of an alliance the Leftovers, as Joseph Abdin and Matt “Turner” felt she hadn’t received a fair chance.

Joseph Abdin has since revealed why he missed the blow-up

Around the same time as Brittany’s Instagram question and answer, Taylor and Joseph broadcasted their live reactions to the episodes as they watched them back on the platform.

When they came to the episode featuring the infamous blow-up, Joseph paused it and revealed he missed the heated moment because he was using the bathroom at the time. After watching the first part, he admitted he didn’t realize the interaction was “that intense.”

While Joseph pointed out the shift in energy after exiting the restroom, he noted he didn’t understand what happened until the other houseguests told him after the exchange migrated to the living room.

When the two reached the part where Daniel yelled at Taylor for intentionally playing games with Nicole’s mind, an upset Joseph asked the BB24 winner to “mute” the broadcast, preventing the followers from hearing him as he shared his actual immediate reaction with her. The two haven’t announced a relationship yet and have recently separated for the first time since the finale to return to their hometowns.

