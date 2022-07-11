‘Big Brother 24’: Cookout Members Issue Statement Supporting Taylor Hale

Taylor Hale has been ostracized from the beginning of Big Brother 24. Many viewers don’t like how the others are treating her, and a few of the Cookout members have issued statements in her support.

Xavier Prather issued a statement regarding the treatment of Taylor Hale in ‘Big Brother 24’

From the beginning of Big Brother 24, Taylor Hale was ostracized as the other Houseguests, led by Alyssa Snider and Paloma Aguilar, thought she wanted to bond more with the guys than the ladies. After a couple of days, Taylor broke down into tears in the bathroom and quietly sobbed. Although it’s not clear why she got emotional, it’s believed she overheard Paloma speaking ill about her.

Many viewers and former Houseguests spoke out about Taylor’s treatment through social media, namely Cookout members Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum, and Hannah Chaddha. The group, including Derek “Big D” Frazier and Kyland Young, banded together last season with the mission of getting the first Black winner in the American franchise history.

Xavier, who unanimously won, issued a lengthy statement explaining that “the treatment of Taylor in BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed.” He continued, pointing out that Black people, “especially Black women,” and other BIPOC usually don’t stand a chance in the BB house “due to the perpetuation of microaggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

Xavier also owned up to his “shortcomings during my time on Big Brother.” Additionally, he admitted to feeling “partially responsible for some of the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited from current houseguests who consider me one of their favorites” and apologized for “being an accessory to an ongoing issue.” Xavier promised he has since educated himself and learned from his mistakes so he “can stand beside those who need my support, as I attempt to do for Taylor now.” The lawyer ended his statement with a call for change.

Tiffany Mitchell says Tiffany Hale crying ‘broke me down’

Season 23’s America’s Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell quote tweeted Xavier’s statement, telling him she loves him and made her emotional.

“It’s difficult to express how I feel about our season because I am just now realizing that I’m hurt,” she admitted. However, Tiffany said she forgives him because she doesn’t believe he had bad intentions.

Before responding to Xavier, she has expressed her feelings surrounding Taylor’s treatment several times on Twitter. She claimed a conversation with Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins left her “fuming” in which they “gossip and tear down another Black woman who actually did nothing to him.”

Tiffany also reacted to Taylor crying in the bathroom, admitting it “broke me down.” She continued, “I could never imagine what she feels like to be alone Week 1 when there are 15 other people in that house.”

Azah Awasum claimed she purposefully chose to ‘dial back’ during ‘Big Brother 23’

Finalist Azah Awasum also responded to the treatment of Taylor on Twitter with her own personal story. She revealed that she “made a cognizant effort” to “dial back” during her time in the house “for these exact reasons.”

Azah continued, “dark-skinned women always have this in the back of our heads.” While the finalist pointed out that CBS does teach about racial microaggressions, she thinks “a section on colorism would be beneficial.”

Fan-favorite Hannah Chaddha claimed she didn’t understand why the others can’t stop talking about Taylor “like it’s their full-time job” but noted she finds it “unsettling.”

Several others have spoken out about the treatment of Taylor through social media and have tagged CBS in hopes the network will intervene. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

