‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Calls Turner a ‘B—- Boy’ for Not Owning up to Muffingate

During Big Brother 24, Matt “Turner” infamously ate Jasmine Davis’s muffin, launching Muffingate. Daniel Durston recently called Turner a “b**** boy” for not confessing to eating the treat.

Matt ‘Turner’ and Jasmine Davis involved in Muffingate during ‘Big Brother 24’

Festie Bestie pair Jasmine Davis and Matt “Turner” were Have-Nots during Week 4 and unable to eat real food. Therefore, when Nicole Layog made muffins to celebrate the ending, Jasmine looked forward to enjoying her desserts.

After picking the two she wanted, the Atlanta-based entrepreneur showered. While she was away, Turner ate half of a muffin, upsetting her.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Admits Finding out Turner Didn’t Like Her Was a ‘Bummer’

She began questioning the houseguests about the missing treat, annoying them, and tried to convince the producers to expose the culprit in the Diary Room. However, Jasmine claimed they refused, calling it “against the rules.”

Turner admitted his part to the Leftover allies Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale in the Head of Household room. The group thought Jasmine might be “playing them by milking her ankle injury. Turner agreed, adding, “that’s why I ate her muffin.” Terrance Higgins later revealed his identity to Jasmine, ending her search.

Daniel Durston called Turner a ‘b—- boy’ for not owning up to Muffingate

Dubbed “muffingate” by Live Feed viewers, fans found the situation amusing. Many fans began the season not liking Turner due to his sister’s claims, and the incident helped raise his popularity standings with the BB community.

Following the season, Daniel Durston went live on Instagram to watch episodes, similar to Taylor and Joseph. In one broadcast, someone behind him asked about the “pettiest thing” that happened during BB24.

The Vegas-based performer responded Muffingate, explaining it as Turner eating Jasmine’s muffin and acting like a “b**** boy” about it instead of confessing.

He continued ranting about the third-place finisher before stopping himself, noting, “I can’t even say the words I want to say.” Daniel then seemed to take exception to how the edit portrayed the incident, pointing out that it painted Turner as the “funny, cute, nerd guy” instead of a villain.

Daniel seems to be the villain of ‘Big Brother 24’

Daniel’s closest ally Nicole intentionally paired with Taylor and convinced the Michigan-based stylist would go home over her. When Nicole discovered she would have to throw a competition to get them on the block, she became emotional.

Taylor attempted to comfort her by encouraging her to put her mental health before the game. However, the Florida native perceived it as passive aggressiveness, annoying her. She relayed the situation to Daniel, who rudely confronted Taylor about messing with Nicole’s head.

Additionally, he yelled at her for causing Paloma Aguilar to “spiral,” ultimately resulting in her self-eviction. The confrontation reduced Taylor to tears as she didn’t understand where it came from. His blow-up on the eventual winner and his rude Week 1 Power of Veto speech cemented Daniel as this season’s villain.

In an exit interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he reacted to how the community perceived him, admitting, “I understand that.” He continued: “I respect that. There’s nothing I can do about it. People will take it as they will, and what happened had happened. All I can hope is that I learn from it as opposed to being proud of it.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Muffingate Between Turner and Jasmine Now Includes Cookies