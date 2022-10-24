‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Thinks Indy Doesn’t Understand U.S. Version; Indy Emotionally Calls Him Out

Big Brother 24 prejuror Daniel Durston claimed he didn’t think Indy Santos understood the U.S. version of the reality show and thought she would fare better on the Brazilian adoption. Indy emotionally responded to his “xenophobic” comments.

Daniel Durston thinks Indy Santos doesn’t understand the US version

Daniel Durston started Big Brother 24 in power, winning the first Head of Household competition. However, unlike past seasons, it didn’t result in several houseguests approaching him to work with him.

Therefore, when he saw the house isolating Taylor Hale, the Las Vegas native used the opportunity to gain favor and backdoored her. The move blew up in his face as his ally Paloma Aguilar ended up self-evicting, resulting in no one else leaving the house that week.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Durston Reacts to Possible Villain Status

Therefore, Daniel stuck with his Rogue Rat Nicole Layog but inadvertently assisted in her backdoor by using the Power of Veto. The Vegas performer saw the writing on the wall but failed to win safety, and he followed his ally out of the door.

Nearly a month after the finale, Daniel broadcasted live on Instagram and answered fans’ questions. When talking about Indy Santos, he claimed she would do well in the Brazilian adaptation but doesn’t think she understands how to play the American version. Therefore, Daniel claimed he “got stuck with these clowns” who didn’t know how to play or refused to.

Indy called Daniel xenophobic for his comments

One fan clipped his comment and posted it to Twitter. Someone else tagged Indy and noted his statement felt “low-key xenophobic.”

The California-based flight attendant agreed, responding that she “got stuck with a sexist and xenophobic” who doesn’t respect anyone. “Proud that he is showing me who he is,” she added.

If you think playing bb with me, an immigrant makes you smarter than me…



HOT WOMEN BREAKING NEWS



I lasted more than u in the game. I only applied once and I got in. I never had to let anyone down to win a quarter.



And in Brazil u wouldn't last 1H#bb24 — Indy Santos (@lovindy_) October 15, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Indy blasted Daniel, pointing out that he’s not smarter than her because she lasted longer than him, got accepted after her first try, whereas he’s attempted for several years, and “never had to let anyone down to win a quarter.”

She closed by noting that Daniel wouldn’t last for more than an hour in Big Brother Brazil. In her final response, Indy uploaded a video questioning why Daniel thought he was smarter than her, pointing out that she relocated to the United States without knowing English and has since made a life for herself. The houseguest then became emotional and asked him to leave her alone.

Daniel also called Matt’ Turner’ a ‘b**** boy’

During Week 4, Nicole made muffins to celebrate the end of the Have-Not period. Jasmine Davis picked out the ones she wanted and left to take a shower. Festie Bestie Matt “Turner” ate some of her desserts in her absence.

It upset Jasmine, who interrogated nearly everyone before Terrance Higgins revealed the culprit to her. Referred to as “muffingate,” many fans found the situation entertaining and began liking Turner, who didn’t start well in the popularity standings.

In the same Instagram Live, someone behind Daniel asked him the “pettiest thing” that happened during Big Brother 24. He named Muffingate, explaining it as Turner eating Jasmine’s muffin and then acting like a “b**** boy” instead of owning up to it.

The Vegas native started to rant about Turner before stopping, claiming, “I can’t even say the words I want to say.” Additionally, Daniel seemed annoyed about how the edit portrayed the interaction, pointing out that it painted the Massachusetts native as the “funny, cute, nerd guy” instead of a villain. Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Calls Turner a ‘B**** Boy’ for Not Owning up to Muffingate