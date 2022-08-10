‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Rats out Kyle to Alyssa, Kyle Says, ‘F*ck You for Saying That’

Big Brother 24 has a showmance that is working with different allies. Daniel Durston campaigned to Alyssa Snider and basically threw Kyle Capener under the bus for last week. But did it work?

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 10, 2022.]

Daniel rats out Kyle to Alyssa on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

Daniel said he wanted to give Alyssa information before he left on Aug. 10. He said Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, Kyle, Taylor Hale, Matt “Turner” Turner, Brittany Hoopes, and Michael Bruner are working together. He claimed last week they had Kyle downstairs with her to distract her and report back information to them while the rest of the alliance was meeting.

He told her after they won the veto while she was nominated, Kyle asked if they should keep the nominations the same. “And for me, I’m not even interested in Nicole [Layog] in a romantic way or whatever,” Daniel said. “But if Nicole was up there, my thought would be, ‘So we’re using it. What should we do now?’ It wouldn’t be, ‘What do you think?’”

The Elvis impersonator then said Kyle coached him into playing vulnerable and helpless while on the block. He told Alyssa that has been Kyle’s strategy all along. Daniel claimed he doesn’t think Kyle’s feelings for her are fake, but there is a tactic behind it. Also, it would’ve benefitted Kyle to have Monte take the shot at Alyssa for him.

Alyssa confronted Kyle and fact-checked this with Alyssa

Kyle and Alyssa talked shortly afterward, and she revealed their conversation. The TikToker said he would’ve used it, and he told Daniel that. “I was taking you down no matter what like the whole week,” he claimed. “I know,” Alyssa said.

She then addressed Kyle working with the alliance and using her for information. “No, I don’t want him to put that in your head,” Kyle said. He claimed he’s been telling people that he has strong feelings for Alyssa but doesn’t want to annoy people in the house. The pair started flirting from there.

Kyle might ‘bash’ Daniel on eviction night

Kyle campaigned to Taylor later and discussed Daniel throwing him under the bus for considering keeping the nominations the same. “I’m like OK, yeah. But f*ck you for saying that to Alyssa,” he said. “So basically calmed her down, and she was fine.”

Other houseguests are already planning to say something interesting in their goodbyes to Daniel. It looks like Kyle is jumping on that train. “I kinda wanna bash him in my speech a little bit,” he admitted.

